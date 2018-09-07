Exclusive ‘Anime Crimes Division’ Clip Teases Season 2 Surprises

It has been awhile since audiences paid a visit to Neo Otaku City, but that will all change soon enough. Thanks to the team at Crunchyroll and Rocket Jump, Anime Crimes Division will be back with new episodes soon, and ComicBook has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at season two for all you fans.

So, if you are ready to check in on Joe and Diesel, get comfy with a pack of pocky. It’s time to dive into the crime-ridden world of Neo Otaku City and see what kind of stories the metropolis is ready to crank out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those eager to check out season two, it will be going live this month. Crunchyroll has confirmed new episodes will begin rolling out starting September 7. Season two will consist of six episodes which will air weekly on Fridays. You can check out the description for the new season below:

“Detectives Joe Fuyara and Diesel are back for a second season, working to solve a series of anime-inspired crimes taking place in Neo Otaku City. In order to do so, Joe and Diesel must defeat TOXIC: a terrorist group from nearby Prestige City who want to steal all the anime from Neo Otaku City because they don’t believe anyone else is worthy. Joe and Diesel battle these evil terrorists in order to restore order to Neo Otaku City, and ensure anime is still something for everyone to enjoy.”

So, will you be watching this new season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those who have never seen Anime Crimes Division, the series is co-produced by Crunchyroll and Rocket Jump and is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Rocket Jump’s YouTube page. Crunchyroll describes the series as such:

“In Neo Otaku City, there are two kinds of people. The kind of people that can recite the Sailor Moon theme song from memory in the original Japanese, and the kind that don’t belong there. When someone commits a crime against anime, they don’t call the police. They call: the Anime Crimes Division”

The first series starred Sungwon Cho as Joe Furuya and Riley Rose Critchlow as Detective Diesel, two cops who were placed together when a strange string of murders ends up turning out to be the results of a massive fan battle between gangs of subtitle fans versus English dub fans.