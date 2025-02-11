Shonen Jump Multiverse Parody Movie Adds Dragon Ball Star in Incredible Promo

Shonen Jump as a banner houses quite a few anime franchises under its umbrella. The likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and Bleach are only a few examples of the manga publication that has had a permanent impact on the anime world. In an upcoming anime project, some of the biggest voice actors that helped bring some of the biggest shonen projects to life are assembling to enter a new world. If Me And Roboco hasn’t been on your radar, the upcoming anime adaptation might be one that you want to check out.

Me And Roboco first premiered in 2020 in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump thanks to creator Shuhei Miyazaki. Continuing to release new chapters to this day, the franchise received its first anime adaptation thanks to the 2022 television series that garnered twenty-eight episodes and saw Studio Gallop introducing Roboco and her strange world. In the shonen franchise, the future is filled with robot maids known as “OrderMaids” and the main protagonist, Bondo Taira, wants a maid of his own for his family. Unfortunately, he gets more than he bargained for thanks to Roboco, an robot who isn’t quite able to live up to the task in the same way as her cybernetic brethren.

Shonen Jump’s Finest Return

Following the anime’s first season, Me And Roboco will receive its first feature-length film this April. Taking a page from various superhero universes, the Shonen Jump property is diving into the multiverse with this one, bringing in familiar voice actors to portray some truly hilarious variants of Roboco herself. Stars of series such as Fist of The North Star, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, and Dragon Ball are expected to appear and play some wild characters to boot.

To star, Shigeru Chiba, Fist of The North Star’s narrator, is playing a version of Roboco from a post-apocalyptic timeline. Following Chiba, Sumire Uesaka, aka Alya, is taking on the role of a Roboco from a far more upbeat, romantic comedy timeline than Shigeru. Finally, Masako Nozawa, aka Dragon Ball’s Goku, will also be a part of the cast and is billed as playing a “Showa-Era” gag version of Roboco.

Past Shonen Jump Crossovers

One of the biggest ways that Shueisha characters have met isn’t via anime but rather thanks to several video games. There have been multiple console entries in the past that have seen various Shonen stars going head-to-head with one another, though a recent example stands above the rest in terms of its story. Jump Force brought together an unbelievable number of anime characters, not only seeing them fight, but creating a story that saw numerous heroes and villains teaming up with their original voice actors in tow.

Of course, when it comes to anime, there has yet to be a project that brings together all of the Shonen Jump characters under one roof but there are some big examples. The Z-Fighters and Straw Hat Pirates joined forces in a special One Piece episode for example, as Luffy and Goku traded blows in a wild showdown. Me And Roboco might not see characters like Deku and Tanjiro enter the robotic world, but this is the next best thing.

Want to see what Me And Roboco has in store for the future?