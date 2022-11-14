Me & Roboco Anime Reveals Cast With New Trailer

One of the major comedy surprise hits from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is getting its official anime debut very soon, and Me & Roboco has revealed what to expect from the cast in its upcoming anime premiere with a new trailer! Fans might have noticed how many of the bigger hits from Shueisha's various magazines and apps are getting their anime adaptation debuts in the recent years, and now one of the big comedy series is getting its own opportunity as well as Shuhei Miyazaki's manga will be making its anime debut later this year.

With Me & Roboco releasing in Japan later this December (which unfortunately has yet to confirm any international release plans), fans got their first full look at the new anime in motion with the first full trailer showing off what the series will look like. Not only that, but we got a confirmation that the cast for the series that will be led by the central duo of Shun Matsuo as Roboco and Minami Tsuda as Bondo Taira. You can check out the trailer for Me & Roboco's anime below:

How to Watch Me & Roboco's Anime

Hitting screens in Japan on December 4th with five minute long episodes, Me & Roboco will be directed by Akitaro Daichi for Studio Gallop. Joining Shun Matsuo as Roboco and Minami Tsuda as Bondo Taira in the voice cast are the likes of Ryotaro Okiayu as Gachi Gorilla, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Motsuo Kaneo, M.A.O as Madoka, Sae Hiratsuka as Meiko, and Kotono Mitsuishi as Bondo's mother. Michihiro Sato will be serving as assistant director, Sayuri Ooba will be handling the series scripts, and Yuko Ebara will be designing the characters for the anime.

As for what to expect from Me & Roboco's anime debut when it kicks off later this year, the manga can be currently found on Shueisha's Manga PLUS and Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump libraries. They tease the series as such, "In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!"

How are you liking the look of Me & Roboco's anime debut so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!