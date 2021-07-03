How To Watch Anime Expo Lite 2021

✖

Anime Expo Lite is about to begin, with the digital convention starting later today which will give anime fans the opportunity to watch panels that dive into the future of such series as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Demon Slayer, Star Wars Visions, and more. With the coronavirus pandemic causing many anime conventions and events to take their festivities online, most of the panels will be made available for this year's Anime Expo via a live streaming function and/or "video on demand," services that will allow fans to watch said information dumps at a later time.

Anime Expo Lite begins today, July 3rd, starting at 3PM Eastern, 12PM Pacific Standard Time, and will only cost viewers five dollars to take in all of the panels that take place during one of the biggest anime events of the year. Aside from the previously mentioned anime series that fans will have the opportunity to watch live, other events of note during this digital convention include the likes of the Crunchyroll Industry Panel, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Panel on Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli fame, the premiere of Sonny Boy, and a Funimation Industry Panel to name a few. Needless to say, Anime Expo this year has covered many bases when it comes to the medium of anime.

The digital convention has shared a number of details as to how fans can log in and stream the big panels that will be a part of Anime Expo Lite via its Official Twitter Account, prepping fans for the first day that will unveil a number of tidbits within the world of anime:

Good morning~! Who's ready for Day 1 of #AnimeExpoLite to start today! \(^o^)/ Get your tickets & support charity: https://t.co/pT5eyUKm1F pic.twitter.com/XKlU9BCayu — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) July 3, 2021

Registration for #AnimeExpoLite is now open! Join us for the stream on July 3-4, plus VOD July 5-16! More info → https://t.co/GYoFcLHvKa Register Today → https://t.co/FupNir7MXl Sign-up for email updates → https://t.co/X6QrxFUzE2 pic.twitter.com/12UoXxBTZd — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 12, 2021

Anime Expo will take place on July 3rd and July 4th, fit to bursting with a large number of panels that cover a slew of different series and companies involved in the anime industry today.

