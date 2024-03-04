High School of the Dead Director Explains Its Infamous Fan Service Scene

Love it or hate it, fan service isn't going anywhere in the anime industry. From slice-of-life romances to spooky isekai thrillers, there is no keeping fan service out of anime. Over the years, the trope has grown more and more controversial as some fans question why fan service is used. For many, they point at infamous shows like High School of the Dead for its red flags. And now, the artist behind the most infamous moment of fan service to date is addressing the ordeal.

The whole thing came to life on social media as Tetsuro Araki noticed a thread going on about his career. Fans were talking about his impressive work as of late, and one made sure to point out his time on High School of the Dead. It was there the anime's infamous Jiggle Physics scene came up in conversation, and Araki admitted he did not animate the scene though he kinda ordered it.

"This was [done by] Takayuki Hirao! I asked him to do something interesting with the breasts," Araki shared. "I was furious and then let it pass, saying, 'What an utterly outrageous guy.'"

Of course, the scene from High School of the Dead has been meme'd to death. The Jiggle Physics scene is nothing short of lewd given its camera angles. For more than a decade now, audiences have pointed to the scene as an example of why fan service is over the top. Others see the scene as a clear joke, of course. And for those who enjoy the scene, well – High School of the Dead never set itself up as a show above this kind of fan service.

To this day, the topic of fan service is anime rages on, and it will continue for years to come. It is up to you to decide if High School of the Dead (and shows like it) are to your taste. So if you want to know more about Araki's old-school project, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"A small group of students at Fujimi High are fighting for their lives after surviving a zombie outbreak. It is up to Takashi to unite the survivors and escape the horrors that surround them. In this new world of the living dead...will they escape?"'

What do you think about Araki's confession about High School of the Dead? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!