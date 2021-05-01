Anime Fans Argue Over The Best "Rescue Arc"

A number of anime series over the history of the medium have focused on "Rescue Arcs" which normally will see the heroes of the television shows rallying together to save one of their friends from certain doom, with the likes of Bleach, Attack On Titan, Naruto, One Piece, and more participating in similar storylines. Recently, anime fans have taken to social media to debate which series had the best "Rescue Arc" in their histories, which would normally bring in some big changes to each individual series, whether or not the heroes were ultimately successful or not.

Twitter User Reaper_SZN got the ball rolling on the discussion by asking their fellow anime fans which series took home the gold for the best "Rescue Arc" in the world of anime:

What was the best rescue arc in anime? pic.twitter.com/ZDTAZkxK3C — Reaper (@Reaper_szn) May 1, 2021

What is your favorite "Rescue Arc" in anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.