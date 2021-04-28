Naruto Sketch Imagines Sasuke's Karma Form

✖

Sasuke Uchiha has skyrocketed in terms of his overall power level since he was first introduced in the early days of Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen franchise, and while he currently has mastery of both Sharingan and Rinnegan, the power of Karma is one that he has yet to experience until now. One fan artist has decided to imagine what the last member of the Uchiha Clan might look like if he were given the power of the Ohtsutsuki that currently resides in the likes of Bortuo and Kawaki as they struggle against the machinations of the Kara Organization.

Sasuke was definitely a loose cannon throughout the anime series of Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, learning more about the destruction of his clan and the fate of his brother Itachi. Though he was eventually able to get his long-awaited revenge, it came at a heavy price and Sasuke definitely learned the meaning of "be careful what you wish for". Currently, in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sasuke is a family man and has put his efforts into not only being a father but also in eliminating the threats that are facing the Hiden Leaf Village from the shadows as he trains both his daughter and Boruto during the sequel series.

One Reddit User shared this new imagining of what a younger Sasuke Uchiha might have looked like if he had received the energy known as Karma instead of the Curse Mark that was inflicted upon him by Orochimaru and led him down a dark path:

Fans who have been following along with the manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations know that Sasuke has been through some rough times recently, with his abilities taking a serious hit following the battle against the leader of the Kara Organization, Jigen. Though Sasuke survived the assault that left him far weaker than he once was, we would imagine that he will continue to fight for Konoha alongside the likes of Naruto and his son. The anime is currently in the saga known as the Vessel Arc, as the mysterious young ninja known as Kawaki has thrown a big wrinkle into the series.

What do you think of this re-imagining of Sasuke Uchiha? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha.