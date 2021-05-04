Anime Fans Debate Who Is The Best Introverted Character
Plenty of anime characters have hit the scene as the "strong and silent type", and fans of the medium have recently taken to social media to debate just which hero, or villain, takes the crown when it comes to the best of the best in terms of "introverted characters". From Death Note to Naruto to Attack On Titan to Hunter x Hunter, there are plenty of franchises that have given plenty of examples of these characters that tend to let their actions speak for them when push comes to shove.
introverted anime characters that steal the show pic.twitter.com/wAT7CN7aWc— anime tweets ♡ (@raplinestext) May 4, 2021
Who is your favorite introverted character from the world of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.
I Am The Law
prevnext
U forgot someone pic.twitter.com/8N7PqEjJuF— Aylhh (@romancee_dawn) May 4, 2021
The Hot And Cold Hero
prevnext
Shoto Todoroki🔥❄🔥❄ pic.twitter.com/eHwJBfK0BJ— SiarraX (@BlankX4444) May 4, 2021
The Black Swordsman
May 4, 2021prevnext
The Eternal Death Note Argument
prevnext
I will die on this hill. Light Yagami > L— Mike🖤🦋 (@KingMike803) May 4, 2021
Levi Is Definitely Top 10
prevnext
Am I the only one who watches aot/snk because of Levi? pic.twitter.com/bFd3iJPprm— husuki_naga' (@garbo_li) May 4, 2021
Tokyo Revengers Already Making An Impression
prevnext
Mikey kun pic.twitter.com/t0lblxzaGR— Jorno Jovana (@GokumanJovana) May 4, 2021
The Saiyan Son
prevnext
Don't forget about him. pic.twitter.com/YZML5m9ndD— ChrisHosey (@ChrisHosey9) May 4, 2021
Vinland Saga's Favorite Son
prev
He succeeded 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xYqXu0BG2J— Toji Fushiguro 🌈 (@BrolyErnest) May 4, 2021