Anime Fans Debate Who Is The Best Introverted Character

Plenty of anime characters have hit the scene as the "strong and silent type", and fans of the medium have recently taken to social media to debate just which hero, or villain, takes the crown when it comes to the best of the best in terms of "introverted characters". From Death Note to Naruto to Attack On Titan to Hunter x Hunter, there are plenty of franchises that have given plenty of examples of these characters that tend to let their actions speak for them when push comes to shove.

introverted anime characters that steal the show pic.twitter.com/wAT7CN7aWc — anime tweets ♡ (@raplinestext) May 4, 2021

Who is your favorite introverted character from the world of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.