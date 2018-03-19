Student Goes Viral After Accidentally Returning Hentai To College Library

Libraries are thing of true beauty. The hallowed spaces have all sorts of books, and their vast resources can give anyone a good education as long as they stay on its staff’s good side. After all, few things are worse than returning an overdue rental to an irate librarian, but there are some out there. Worse things, that is.

You know, such as accidentally returning a very NSFW hentai DVD to your school library.

Over on Twitter, the anime fandom is still laughing over one of their own. Taking to social media, a user by the name @samvgram shared an email their university library sent to students about a strange return it had received.

i’m losing my fucking mind @ this email all the students at my uni got about someone accidentally returning hentai to the library pic.twitter.com/51UvoVrLMA — sam (@samvgram) March 19, 2018

“An anime DVD was incorrectly returned to the library this morning,” the email writes. “We’re not sure of the title as it’s written in Japanese, however there is a (censored) image attached to the DVD in question. Would the owner of the item please collect it ASAP from the library desk. If it is not claimed within 4 weeks of this email, we will dispose of it accordingly.”

As you can see above, the email included an attachment of the offending hentai DVD. The sender went so far as to censor its leading lady’s exposed breasts. And, as you can imagine, the fandom was quick to point out something about the DVD.

According to one fan, the DVD is actually a freebie disk from an eroge magazine in Japan. The sampler borrows stories from Pasocom Paradise, a very popular hentai monthly magazine.

Of course, there is no telling if the email has been doctored in any way, but fans want it to be true. A moment like this deserves to go down in the halls of viral infamy, and netizens are demanding they get an update on the wayward hentai DVD in a month. After all, fans need to know whether or not its owner fesses up and collects the DVD.

