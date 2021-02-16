Anime Takes Over Twitter After Gatekeeping Debate Sparks Backlash

If you have been a part of any fandom for any amount of time, then you have most likely heard of gatekeeping. The practice has been around for decades to help bolster the inflated egos of fans who aren't willing to let their communities grow. As geek culture has joined up with mainstream trends, it seems gatekeeping has only become more destructive, and it turns out anime fans are tired of it.

If you head over to Twitter, your will see a lot of users talking about gatekeeping, and it all started with a tweet. One netizen's rally for exclusion prompted tens of thousands to stand up in defense of the fandom. Anime has been targeted by gatekeeping for too long, and netizens aren't going to let it continue into 2021.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

From voice actors to fans and big-name streamers, anime was celebrated in a big way after the incendiary spark set them off. You can find a sample of those reactions below, and the conversation is still going on. You can contribute to it by sharing your own story as an anime fan, and if anyone dares to question your authenticity, then they can enjoy their love of anime alone. The fandom has made it clear that gatekeeping is no longer tolerated, and you aren't a lesser fan for liking Dragon Ball better than Log Horizon. That never was the case, and it will never be the case.

