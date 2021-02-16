Anime Takes Over Twitter After Gatekeeping Debate Sparks Backlash
If you have been a part of any fandom for any amount of time, then you have most likely heard of gatekeeping. The practice has been around for decades to help bolster the inflated egos of fans who aren't willing to let their communities grow. As geek culture has joined up with mainstream trends, it seems gatekeeping has only become more destructive, and it turns out anime fans are tired of it.
If you head over to Twitter, your will see a lot of users talking about gatekeeping, and it all started with a tweet. One netizen's rally for exclusion prompted tens of thousands to stand up in defense of the fandom. Anime has been targeted by gatekeeping for too long, and netizens aren't going to let it continue into 2021.
From voice actors to fans and big-name streamers, anime was celebrated in a big way after the incendiary spark set them off. You can find a sample of those reactions below, and the conversation is still going on. You can contribute to it by sharing your own story as an anime fan, and if anyone dares to question your authenticity, then they can enjoy their love of anime alone. The fandom has made it clear that gatekeeping is no longer tolerated, and you aren't a lesser fan for liking Dragon Ball better than Log Horizon. That never was the case, and it will never be the case.
as someone who had to rent fansubbed vhs tapes from a strip mall video store, however way you enjoy anime is valid and no gatekeeping can change that— NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 16, 2021
Never gonna stop thinking about how great it is that anime is for everyone! 🙌— Funimation (@FUNimation) February 16, 2021
If your experience with anime is Demon Slayer, Naruto, Inuyasha, Bleach, One Piece, Fate, Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, Gundam, My Hero Academia, Yu-Gi-Oh and Ghost in the Shell then CONGRATS, you're an anime fan!
Welcome, normies. We apologize for the glue eating hall monitors. pic.twitter.com/XP29JXJ58l— Roger DiLuigi III (@RogersBase) February 15, 2021
Ppl trying to gatekeep anime didn’t grow up in the mid 2000s when there were 3 people in school who liked anime and you somehow found each other and rewatched the same ranma VHS tapes over and over until graduation :’)— Cristina “Vee” Valenzuela (@CristinaVee) February 16, 2021
this list spans almost 40 years of history and several genres, if you know a little about all of these you are a quite ardent anime fan...! pic.twitter.com/RGsceZUerp— Mike Toole (@MichaelToole) February 15, 2021
Imagine gatekeeping anime in 2021... https://t.co/CxYjp9mzZR— Ovilee May (@OvileeMay) February 15, 2021
If you like anime, you're a anime fan. no matter what you watch, or how you watch it, for example if you watch anime in dub, You're still a fan because you enjoy it. Let people enjoy whatever anime without gatekeeping. #gatekeeping— Jaydenjay (@Jaydenj44513713) February 16, 2021
Liking things ISN'T an identity.
Fandom ISN'T a personality.
Gatekeepers are ALWAYS people who had to work extra hard to find their place in the world, found themselves in a niche interest and they want it to remain special.🥱
Gatekeeping. Is. Bad.— Marc Swint (@th3Engineer) February 16, 2021
Anime. Is. For. Everyone. pic.twitter.com/3nCtbVwf3V