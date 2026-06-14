Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Drops First Look at Next Major Arc

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is going to keep on airing new episodes through the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and has dropped the first look at the next major arc coming in the second half of Season 4. Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun made its return for its highly anticipated fourth season earlier this Spring, and it’s helping to round out the first year for Iruma and the rest of the Misfit Class. But after the class winning big at the Music Festival, it’s already time for Iruma’s next major event.

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Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4 is heading into its second cour of episodes this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and the surprises are only beginning for Iruma. Now that someone has come to collect on a major favor that Iruma and Lead owe, it’s time for the two of them to enter the upcoming Dem-dol Games with a huge new arc and characters coming next. You can check out the first look at what’s on the way below.

Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Season 4 Reveals Dem-dol Games Arc Trailer

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Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4 has revealed the first look at the Dem-dol Games arc, but does not confirm exactly when it will begin. The latest episodes of the series are working through the aftermath of the Music Festival as each of the characters are getting to relax for once, but it’s not going to be long before Iruma’s responsibility as a Het ranked student is going to bring him into the center of much more trouble to come. And with the Dem-dol Games comes an even higher echelon of new additions.

This new trailer not only highlights the Dem-dol Games Arc with the debut of Misato Matsuoka as Gyari, a major player in the next arc, but also teases the next major development afterwards with the first tease of the 13 Crowns Arc that is meant to wrap up Irum’s first year. This moves forward with the two major additions of Yuma Uchida as Leviathan Leiji and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Belial-Berry Razberry, two characters who are going to be in major positions much like Iruma in the coming episodes too. There’s a lot going on.

What’s Next for Iruma-kun Season 4?

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Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has been teasing that Iruma’s going to shoulder a much bigger responsibility now that he’s reached a much higher rank in just his first year, and that’s all going to come to an head as the fourth season nears its end. Iruma’s gotten a lot of attention, and he’s going to get a lot more as the true desire for the next Demon King comes to fruition and young talents like Iruma are going to be competing for the throne more directly.

It’s going to make each event like the Dem-dol Games that much more important than they might seem at first glance, and is going to be interesting to see develop. Make sure you catch all of the episodes thus far now streaming with Crunchyroll, and they will continue airing the new season of Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun through the wave of Summer 2026 anime releases.

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