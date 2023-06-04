Hatsune Miku Meets America's Best Gas Station With This Buc-ee's Crossover

At this point, Buc-ee's is more than a convenience store; It is a full-blown obsession for some. Known as America's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's has grown outside its Texas borders and started making its way across the southern United States. This means the chain's loyal fanbase is growing by the day, and now, Buc-ee's mascot is going viral thanks to... Hatsune Miku.

Oh yeah, you read that right. Buc-ee's has been introduced to the world of Vocaloid singers. Buc-ee Miku is now a thing, and the world learned about the blessed crossover after an artist's work went viral on social media.

Hiii, I'm the artist 💖 If you want to cop one you can leave a tip on my Ko-Fi with your mailing address and Bucsune may stop by your place on her world tour 🔥 https://t.co/aY88gD1sqg — tavarita • タバリタ @ KimoKawaii F4 (@tavaritaa) June 2, 2023

The whole thing began when a fan spotted a truck in Texas rocking a sticker that pictured the Buc-ee's mascot as Hatsune Miku. The photo earned insane views, and it did not take long for the artist tavarita to see their work in the wild.

"I'm the artist," tavarita shared. "If you want to cop one you can leave a tip on my Ko-Fi with your mailing address and Bucsune may stop by your place on her world tour."

As you can see here, tavarita has some beautiful work to their name. Their work with Hatsune Miku x Buc-ee has the Internet clamoring for an official collaboration, and we are amongst them. It is about time the gas station's mascot spread his wings as a Vocaloid, and we're sure Hatsune could bring out the idol in Buc-ee. So if you want to check out more work from tavarita, feel free to check out their shop and social pages here!

If you are not familiar with the convenience chain, well – there is a good chance a Buc-ee's will come your way soon. The chain began in Texas but has since opened locations throughout Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia. More are planned for states such as Colorado, Mississippi, Wisconsin, and beyond.

