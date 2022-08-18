Hulu Is Now Streaming One of Anime's Best Shojo Series Ever

Anime hasn't been shy about its takeover outside of Japan, and the industry has no reason to hide its strides. Though once a niche market, anime has become a global passion for millions of fans, and big companies are taking notice. From Disney to Netflix and Sony, major entertainment brands are investing in anime. And now, Hulu is bringing one of the industry's greatest shojo series to its catalog at last.

And what could that show be? Well, if you are talking about legendary shojo titles, there is only one option. Nana has finally joined the Hulu family, so fans can watch the hit series more easily than ever before.

For those unfamiliar with Nana, the franchise began in May 2000 under Ai Yazawa before it entered an ongoing hiatus nine years later. During its run, the music-centric manga became a huge hit with shojo fans. Its popularity led Madhouse to adapt Nana into an anime in 2006, and it lasted for a year before closing its doors.

READ MORE: Nana Creator Addresses the Series' Ongoing Hiatus

Now, Nana is streaming on Hulu, and this option is bringing the anime to more fans than ever before. Of course, there are other ways to view the anime if you don't have a Hulu subscription. HIDIVE is also streaming the anime. So if you want to know more about Nana before binging the romance, you can read up on its synopsis below:

"Nana "Hachi" Komatsu hopes that moving to Tokyo will help her make a clean start and leave her capricious love life behind her. Nana Osaki, who arrives in the city at the same time, has plans to score big in the world of rock'n'roll. Although these two young women come from different backgrounds, they quickly become best friends in a whirlwind world of sex, music, fashion, gossip and all-night parties!"

Are you going to binge-watch Nana now that it is on Hulu? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.