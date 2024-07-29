Japan’s Anime Boom Is Attracting Wealthy Investors, Major Conglomerates

A lot of work goes into making your favorite anime. From My Hero Academia to Kimi ni Todoke, no anime experiences the same path to production. The industry is vast, and over the decades, the machinations of anime production have become more or less routine. However, change is coming as the industry is booming thanks to post-COVID interest, and a new report suggests two major conglomerates are now ready to invest in the future of anime.

The report, as noted by Variety, reveals that two Japanese conglomerates have begun to invest in the anime industry. The first is Marubeni, a trading pillar that stands as Japan’s 13th largest corporation. The conglomerate has formed a new venture with Shogakukan, a popular manga publisher, to begin investing in both the anime and manga markets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a statement regarding its investment, Marubeni highlighted the immense potential in anime. “Overseas sales of Japanese content were estimated in 2022 to be equivalent to JPY4.7 trillion ($2.9 billion). The popularity of Japanese manga and anime is growing rapidly to a backdrop of rising demand for stay-at-home stocks occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as aggressive distribution by major overseas distributors, with the market expanding to encompass a variety of merchandise, including games.”

“Lack of direct distribution networks and retail outlets means that attractive content cannot be delivered to fans around the world, resulting in lost opportunities. This situation has led to an increase in pirated products, highlighting the need for a system that ensures the distribution of legitimate goods,” the statement continues.

As for the second investor, we have Mizuho Securities on board. The company, which is a division of Mizuho Keiretsu, is planning to invest in anime by way of a film fund. According to Mizuho Securities, its film fund will be dedicated to anime projects, and it aims to raise $15 million by the end of this year. Creators will then be able to apply for funding by pitching a project, and that isn’t all Mizuho is up to.

As it turns out, the conglomerate is teaming up with Questry and Royalty Bank on additional anime funding. The trio are looking to flush the industry with cash investments of up to $5 million at a time. This kind of infusion will help pull the anime industry away from its current reliance on production committees.

While institutional funding was once prevalent in the anime industry, it has since adopted the production committee method. After all, a committee system divvies up production costs to keep any one company away from financial ruin if the project flops. However, this system also means the profits are distributed in kind, leaving some workers like animators wanting in terms of pay.

With these two new conglomerates investing in anime, the question now stands whether the industry can return to institutional financing. In recent years, studios like MAPPA have pushed away from the committee production system, and they’ve done so with great returns. Much of this success is due to support from global brands like Netflix, Crunchyroll, Disney+, and beyond. In the same way conglomerates are watching anime, Hollywood is doing the same. From live-action adaptations to bold licensing deals, Hollywood is seeing the value of anime given its stunning surge in popularity. So if you feel as if anime has peaked, well – think again.

What do you make of this latest peek at the anime industry? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!