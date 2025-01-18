AnimeJapan 2025 Reveals Schedule With Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, And More

Of the many anime events that populate the medium, AnimeJapan has grown to be one of the biggest. First starting in 2014, the show routinely collaborates with major production houses including the likes of Bandai Namco, Pierrot, Production I.G., Toei Animation, TMS Entertainment, and many more. With these studios assembling for the annual event, some major anime series will make appearances to hint at their respective futures. With this year’s AnimeJapan taking place on March 22nd and 23rd, the show has released the long list of anime behemoths that plan to tease their futures for anime fans worldwide.
To give you an example of just how big the news can be for a typical AnimeJapan, last year’s event had quite a few bombshells delivered to anime enthusiasts. When it came to new trailers, the previous event had them in spades as it revealed new looks at Mobile Suit: Gundam, My Hero Academia, Beastars, Mushoku Tensei, Code Geass, Re:Zero, and many more. It also revealed big announces for anime arrivals such as Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura, The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of The Apocalypse season 2, and the latest remake of Blue Exorcist. With over a decade of big anime announcements under its belt, this year’s AnimeJapan is teasing some big titles that will be in attendance.
AnimeJapan 2025’s Line-Up
This year’s AnimeJapan is split into four stages (Red Stage, Green Stage, Blue Stage, and White Stage), with each platform housing several anime franchises. Here are the following anime titles arriving as part of this year’s three stages:
Red Stage – Saturday March 22nd
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus
- Demon Slayer
- Kaiju No. 8
- Oshi No Ko
- My Hero Academia Final Season
- HypnosisMic -Division Rap Battle-
- Rurouni Kenshin
- One Piece
Red Stage – Sunday March 23rd
- Prince of Tennis Stage Musical
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- Fate-strange Fake
- The Apothecary Diaries Season 2
- Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World Season 3
- Gundam
Green Stage – Saturday March 22nd
- Blue Lock Vs. U-20 Japan
- The Summer Hikaru Died
- My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
- Blue Box
- Disney – Twisted Wonderland
- Sakamoto Days
Green Stage – Sunday March 23rd
- Detective Conan Films + Yaiba: Samurai Legend
- Black Butler
- Dr. Stone
- Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube
- Love Live!
Blue Stage – Saturday March 22nd
- Netflix
- Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt
- BS11 Anime+
- Me & Roboco
- Gachiakuta
- Kowloon Generic Romance
- Summer Pockets
Blue Stage – Sunday March 23rd
- The Shiunji Family Children
- New Pia Anime
- From Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman
- Animelo Summer Live 2025
- Let’s Go Karaoke! + Capitvated, By You
- Digimon
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid
White Stage – Saturday March 22nd
- Tokyo Revengers
- Maebashi Witches
- I Was Reincarnated as The 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability
- Love Live! Sunshine!!
- Kamitsubaki City Under Construction
- Space Battleship Yamato
White Stage – Sunday March 23rd
- Aharen-san wa Hakarenai
- Summer Pockets Staff Talk
- Araiguma Calcal-dan
- Rock is A Lady’s Modesty
- Tying the Knot With An Amagami Sister
- Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
