AnimeJapan 2025 Reveals Schedule With Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, And More

Of the many anime events that populate the medium, AnimeJapan has grown to be one of the biggest. First starting in 2014, the show routinely collaborates with major production houses including the likes of Bandai Namco, Pierrot, Production I.G., Toei Animation, TMS Entertainment, and many more. With these studios assembling for the annual event, some major anime series will make appearances to hint at their respective futures. With this year’s AnimeJapan taking place on March 22nd and 23rd, the show has released the long list of anime behemoths that plan to tease their futures for anime fans worldwide.

To give you an example of just how big the news can be for a typical AnimeJapan, last year’s event had quite a few bombshells delivered to anime enthusiasts. When it came to new trailers, the previous event had them in spades as it revealed new looks at Mobile Suit: Gundam, My Hero Academia, Beastars, Mushoku Tensei, Code Geass, Re:Zero, and many more. It also revealed big announces for anime arrivals such as Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura, The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of The Apocalypse season 2, and the latest remake of Blue Exorcist. With over a decade of big anime announcements under its belt, this year’s AnimeJapan is teasing some big titles that will be in attendance.

AnimeJapan

AnimeJapan 2025’s Line-Up

This year’s AnimeJapan is split into four stages (Red Stage, Green Stage, Blue Stage, and White Stage), with each platform housing several anime franchises. Here are the following anime titles arriving as part of this year’s three stages:

Red Stage – Saturday March 22nd

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus

Demon Slayer

Kaiju No. 8

Oshi No Ko

My Hero Academia Final Season

HypnosisMic -Division Rap Battle-

Rurouni Kenshin

One Piece

Red Stage – Sunday March 23rd

Prince of Tennis Stage Musical

Jujutsu Kaisen

Fate-strange Fake

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World Season 3

Gundam

Green Stage – Saturday March 22nd

Blue Lock Vs. U-20 Japan

The Summer Hikaru Died

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Blue Box

Disney – Twisted Wonderland

Sakamoto Days

Green Stage – Sunday March 23rd

Detective Conan Films + Yaiba: Samurai Legend

Black Butler

Dr. Stone

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube

Love Live!

Blue Stage – Saturday March 22nd

Netflix

Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt

BS11 Anime+

Me & Roboco

Gachiakuta

Kowloon Generic Romance

Summer Pockets

Blue Stage – Sunday March 23rd

The Shiunji Family Children

New Pia Anime

From Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman

Animelo Summer Live 2025

Let’s Go Karaoke! + Capitvated, By You

Digimon

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

White Stage – Saturday March 22nd

Tokyo Revengers

Maebashi Witches

I Was Reincarnated as The 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

Love Live! Sunshine!!

Kamitsubaki City Under Construction

Space Battleship Yamato

White Stage – Sunday March 23rd

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai

Summer Pockets Staff Talk

Araiguma Calcal-dan

Rock is A Lady’s Modesty

Tying the Knot With An Amagami Sister

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

