Anime Fans Rally Behind Their Favorite Shonen Jump Shows

This week marked National Anime Day 2020, and it is a unique one, indeed. Thanks to the Coronavirus Pandemic millions of people across the globe have been confined to their homes, and anime has been one of the biggest go-to entertainment escapes during that time. Whether its new viewers breaking into the genre, or experienced fans catching up on series they missed, anime is bubbling right now, and shonen anime are definitely leading the pack.

Well, in honor of National Anime Day Shonen Jump Magazine decided to ask fans what the best shonen series of all time is. Not surprisingly, fans of everything from Dragon Ball to Naruto, One Piece and every series in between, is now representing for their favorite series to be crowned king. Scroll below to see for yourself!

Dragon Ball

Its Dragon Ball. Because not only was it the first anime I’d experienced but its helped shape me in the years of my life up to now. Being apart of the community is just another bonus. The Dragon Soul is with me always pic.twitter.com/dHNUIGetW0 — ๖̶̶̶ζ͜͡Chigo-Senpai 🦉 ~Gekyume~ (@Chigo_Senpai) April 15, 2020

“Its Dragon Ball. Because not only was it the first anime I’d experienced but its helped shape me in the years of my life up to now. Being apart of the community is just another bonus. The Dragon Soul is with me always” — WELL SAID, Senpai! It’s the godfather classic for a reason!

Bleach

The Bleach fan account in Brasil made its point not with words, but a simple, yet stunning, visual statement. Amen to that: we can’t wait for Bleach‘s big comeback!

Jo Jo’s Bizarre Adventure

The Jo Jo fans always keep it so wonderfully weird.

One Piece

One Piece because its story and world building is phenomenal. Thank you Eiichiro Oda 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0Xm4VZhRk3 — Blobert1747 (@Blobert1747) April 15, 2020

“One Piece because its story and world building is phenomenal. Thank you Eiichiro Oda” — This is some of the deepest anime mythology to break into – but definitely one of the most rewarding, as well.

Black Clover

Fans of up-and-comer Black Clover also think that the series’ visuals and clear epic action is proof enough of why it is such a clear breakout hit.

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is – all debate aside – one of the top hottest anime on the planet at the moment. If you’re a superhero fan, seek it out now.

Hunter x Hunter

The Hunter x Hunter crowd kept their answer in the spirit of the original question, and kept it creepy in the spirit of their favorite.

Naruto

“NARUTO FOR TEACHING ME THE BEST LIFE LESSONS AND FOR HOLDING A PLACE IN MY HEART FOR MAKING ME LOVE ANIME” — The greatest ninja saga of all time (and still ongoing, thanks to Boruto)!

Yu Yu Hakusho

1 Yu Yu Hakusho pic.twitter.com/fwtClnJU5F — SEAN. U™ ショーン • ウ (@SeanAPEx) April 15, 2020

One of the ’90s O.G.’s still representing! (If only with a few fans…)

The Promised Neverland

Yakusoku no Neverland! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z2n3FapVgT — Portal The Promised Neverland BR (@PortalTPNBrasil) April 15, 2020

One of the most gripping and gorgeous new anime – and fans have only just dipped their collective toe into the ride that’s to come!

Gin Tama

“my favorite anime and show in general is GINTAMAN I love the characters so much” —The 2000s – 2010s hit anime also got quite a lot of love this year!

Dr. Stone

Another breakout hit that’s quickly rising in popularity, Dr. Stone deserves a mention in this year’s list.

Demon Slayer

And Demon Slayer pic.twitter.com/eSv9LjfRaF — Waleed Muqbel (@WaleedoGamer) April 15, 2020

“And Demon Slayer” — ! Last but certainly NOT least (quite the opposite): no matter what your personal opinion, Demon Slayer Season 1 was the big winner of anime 2019 – and is only going to get better with time.

What’s YOUR Favorite Shonen Jump Anime? Let us know in the comments – or at #ComicBookNation!