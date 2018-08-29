Authorities Confiscate 66lbs of Hentai from Infamous Otaku

Everyone has their own taste when it comes to manga, but one man’s interests got him in hot water recently. After a trip to Japan, an infamous Swiss otaku had to answer to federal authorities when he tried to bring back a pile of hentai.

As reported by Anime News Network, the otaku known as Melonpan came under intense scrutiny for his purchase abroad. The fan, who became a bit of a viral sensation for his hentai-themed photo shoots, went to Japan for Comiket earlier this year. It was there the man bought more than 60 pounds worth of hentai, but he had trouble getting it home.

Unable to bring the dojinshi comics in his suitcase, the otaku elected to ship them from Japan to Switzerland. However, when the man got to Europe, he learned Swiss custom authorities took his package. As Melonpan said, most of the dojinshi he sent home was loli hentai, and customs ordered Melonpan to make a report on the manga.

As his tweets note, Swiss customs weren’t impressed with his report, and he went as far as to say it may be time he simply moved to Japan. However, it seems Melonpan got his package back after customs agents approved the hentai.

Of course, there was good reason for Melonpan to be concerned about his customs run-in. Laws on pornography imports vary from country to country, and hentai is no different. Various hentai titles have been banned due to their content, and loli hentai can be subjected to even further scrutiny as its characters are either underage or look that way. In fact, fans in the U.S. have been jailed for buying manga featuring loli themes, and countries like Australia and New Zealand have also prosecuted cases like these.

As for Melonpan, he managed to verify the dojinshi he bought, but this spotlight may not work in his favor. The fan was made famous some time ago after he lost his job with a Swiss bank when his hentai personality was uncovered. Melonpan got a job shortly after being let go, but he was fired almost immediately. Now, the otaku has yet another legal scandal to deal with, and it’s got hentai drawn all over it.