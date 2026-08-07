My Hero Academia Confirms New U.S. Release After Anime’s Finale

Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is one of the most popular Shonen anime and manga franchises of all time. Although the manga reached its conclusion in 2024, the series keeps returning with new projects and releases for fans. Even two years after the ending, the series is as relevant as ever, and fans are often looking forward to what to expect next. This month, the anime released a six-minute-long short episode titled I Am a Hero Too, to focus on Eri’s life several years after the final war. However, while the anime hasn’t shared any updates on a new project, the official website of Viz Media confirms My Hero Academia: Ultra Artworks will be released on October 13th, 2026. The artbook is available in hardcover, and fans can pre-order it on Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Viz Media also shares the link to pre-order the artbook, after which it will be shipped once it’s officially released. The book was initially released in June last year in Japan, and it’s finally making its debut in the U.S. The 248-page-long artbook focuses on the ten-year artistic journey of Horikoshi, featuring covers, Shonen Jump illustrations, visuals from special events, and more. Fans will also get behind-the-scenes anecdotes for each illustration exclusively in this artbook.

My Hero Academia‘s New Anime Bid Farewell to Fans

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The anime has officially reached its conclusion after the latest episode, which was adapted from a one-shot by Horikoshi from the 2025 fanbook My Hero Academia: Ultra-Age. The story follows a teenage Eri, who is pursuing her career as a musician. After watching the performance by Class 1-A during the school festival, Eri decided to become a musician so she can bring smiles to others just as the aspiring heroes at the time did for her. Although the episode was short, it gives a perfect conclusion to the story as it not only focuses on Eri, but also reveals how Deku has become a great pro hero, loved and respected by everyone in Japan.

He continues to work with Bakugo and Shoto, since they make the best team in the entire country. The anime won’t be returning with any new canon episodes, so the new short should be considered the true finale of the story. However, even though the main story has already ended, My Hero Academia will keep being relevant for a long time.

What’s Next For My Hero Academia Fans?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year, and it has created an official website to share updates on new projects. Now that the latest anime episode has already been released, fans wait for the exhibition, which will be held in Tokyo in February 2027 and move to Osaka in March of the same year. Visitors can expect the life-size figures on display and production materials, and learn more about the story’s trajectory.

The dates were shared by the official X handle of the exhibition, along with a new trailer featuring a new visual of the beloved characters from the main story. Apart from the 10th anniversary projects, MHA will stay in the spotlight thanks to the spin-off, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the latest video games, and more projects based on the series.