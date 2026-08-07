14 Years Later, Shonen Jump’s Best Vampire Series Confirms Finale

A major Shonen Jump series has just confirmed its finale, 14 years after its serialization. Written by Takaya Kagami and Daisuke Furuya, and illustrated by Yamato Yamamoto, Seraph of the End began serialization in Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine in 2012. Three years after the manga’s debut, WIT Studio released an anime adaptation in 2015, and it became one of the greatest vampire anime series of all time. While the anime returned with a sequel in the same year, it hasn’t released a new season in over a decade. Thanks to the exceptional story and anime adaptation, the series is loved among fans even to this year. Earlier this year, the manga was already confirmed to reach its conclusion in Volume 37.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, according to a post shared by @WSJ_manga on August 3rd, 2026, the manga will reach its climax next month in the new issue of Jump Square. The update was shared after the latest magazine issue, which confirmed the end of the serialization. Along with Seraph of the End, another acclaimed series, Stop This Sound will also reach its climax on the same day.

Seraph of the End Manga Will End Serialization in September

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While the manga will release its final chapter next month, the final volume has yet to confirm its release date. It was already confirmed in May this year that Volume 37 will wrap up the story. So far, 36 volumes have officially been released, out of which 34 are already translated into English. We can expect the final volume to be released later this year in Japan, and the English version should be out in the first half of 2026.

Ever since its debut in 2012, the manga has been releasing new chapters on a monthly schedule. Over the years, it became one of the most standout series of the 2010s. Its popularity skyrocketed in 2015 after the anime adaptation, and by 2022, the manga sold over 15 million copies across the globe. No doubt the numbers have increased considerably over the course of four years.

Will Seraph of the End Anime Return With a New Season?

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

Unfortunately, despite its popularity, WIT Studio hasn’t shared any updates on the anime’s return. WIT Studio is one of the most renowned animation studios in Japan, known for hits such as Attack on Titan and Great Pretender, which is one of the reasons why Seraph of the End was so popular after its debut. Unfortunately, it’s been over a decade since the anime was released. While the chances of a sequel are low, we can’t completely rule out the possibility yet.

The series has stayed considerably relevant over the decade, which is why fans keep hoping for a sequel even now. While the series is critically acclaimed, it’s not the biggest hit of the studio, which must be why a sequel is not given any priority. Now that the manga is nearing its finale, fans won’t get new content if the anime doesn’t return.









