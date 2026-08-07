One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Anime of All Time Confirms Disappointing Update For Fans

The 1990s decade was a golden era in the anime industry that connected Japanese pop culture to the international audience, paving the path for the medium’s phenomenal success that we witness now. The vibrant worlds filled with action and adventure immediately captured viewers’ attention, and it didn’t take long for anime to gather a major fanbase across the globe. The animation styles in the 1990s were distinctive enough to catch the audience’s eye at first glance. While the 1990s is often considered one of the most revolutionary decades for the Shonen demographic, series centering around sci-fi and mecha themes also thrived during that era.

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Of course, this also includes Neon Genesis Evangelion, one of the most influential sci-fi anime franchises of all time. From exceptional films to TV series, the anime has stayed relevant for 30 years since its debut. However, despite its popularity, the latest update on X confirms that four films will be removed from Prime Video this month. The information comes from a reliable source, famous for being a well-known industry tracker for posting frequent updates about anime home video releases, streaming availability, and more.

Which Evangelion Films Are Being Removed From Prime Video?

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The films being removed from Prime Video are Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance, Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, and Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time. These four films were released from 2007 to 2021 for the Rebuild of Evangelion film series, made as a retelling of the original Neon Genesis Evangelion series.

While all of these films are critically acclaimed, the reason behind their removal from the platform is the expiration of the licenses. There’s always a possibility that Prime Video will renew the license for fans, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Unfortunately, Prime Video is the platform currently streaming these films, so it will be impossible to watch them legally until the license is renewed or another streaming service decides to pick them up.

Neon Genesis Evangelion Is Returning With a Brand New Anime

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The animation studio confirmed a new anime series in February this year to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the franchise. Studio Khara will be collaborating with CloverWorks for this upcoming project. CloverWorks is one of the most renowned animation studios in the industry, known for several beloved series such as Spy x Family, My Dress-Up Darling, and more. Along with the official confirmation, an announcement video was also revealed, which shows glimpses of the background and the exceptional animation fans can expect for the new project.

Kazuya Tsurumari and Toru Yatabe, who have made their names in the industry by previously working on the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise, will be directing the new anime series. Additionally, Yoko Taro, the creator of the NieR franchise, will write the story. As of now, a release window and streaming details have yet to be revealed, but we can expect updates in a few months at the earliest.