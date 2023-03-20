Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan Shares First Look at New Series

If you are a fan of Shonen Jump fantasies, you better listen up. Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan is gearing up for its return under creator Hiroshi Shiibashi. It won’t be long before Jump Comics brings Rikuo Nura back to print, and now, we have been given our first look at the series comeback.

For those who did not hear the news, Rise of the Yokai Clan is making a return to Shonen Jump. Shiibashi is overseeing the revival as Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan – Shadow will debut next month. The big premiere will go live in Ultra Jump on April 19th, and this new series plans to follow Rikuo during his elementary and middle school years.

As you can see above, we have been given a first look at the comeback by way of Shiibashi. The artist shared a black-white sketch of Rikuo in his yokai form after far too long. After all, Shiibashi last publishedRise of the Yokai Clan in December 2012, so it has been more than a decade since we’ve seen the hero.

For anyone who is unfamiliar with Rise of the Yokai Clan, the dark fantasy series debuted in March 2008, and it became a quick hit once Studio Deen adapted it into an anime two years later. The show has two seasons to its name which can be found on Crunchyroll or Hulu. Rise of the Yokai Clan tells the story of Rikuo Nara, a student who is part human, part yokai. Raised amongst demons, Rikuo wants to keep his yokai side at bay, but that conflicts with his grandfather’s dream of Rikuo becoming their family’s next head.

Currently, Viz Media oversees the publication of Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan in English. You can find the series in print online, so for those who want more details on the manga, you can read its official synopsis below:

“While the day belongs to humans, the night belongs to yokai, supernatural creatures that thrive on human fear. Caught between these worlds is Rikuo Nura. He’s three-quarters human, but his grandfather is none other than Nurarihyon, the supreme commander of the Nura clan, a powerful yokai consortium. So, Rikuo is an ordinary teenager three quarters of the time, until his yokai blood awakens. Then Rikuo transforms into the future leader of the Nura clan, leading a hundred demons.When his grandfather announces Rikuo as his chosen heir to run the Nura clan, Rikuo is torn between his human nature and his duties as a yokai. The rest of the clan’s not so crazy about a wimpy part-human as their ruler, particularly Gagoze, a high-ranking yokai who would rather eat a human than be ruled by one.”

