“It’s a Shame”: One-Punch Man Animator Criticizes This Groundbreaking Series

Just before the release of the highly anticipated One-Punch Man Season 3, one of the key animators finds himself in the middle of a major controversy. Fans have been waiting for the third season for more than five years now, but Kenichiro Aoki’s criticism of a new anime brings back their old complaints about OPM. Super Cube is a famous Chinese animated series that became popular after debuting in March 2025. The series is still ongoing, with fans praising the animation and fluid fight scenes. The story follows Wang Xiaoxiu, an ordinary teenager who accidentally acquires a spatial system called the “Super Cube,” which grants him special abilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The story continues as he gets involved in a number of conflicts and uses his wit and new powers to solve the crisis. Aoki has been in the industry for over a decade and has quite a decent following on social media. Hence, when he shared his thoughts on Super Cube, whose popularity can be said to be a major breakthrough for Chinese animation, fans reacted quite strongly to it.

One-Punch Man Animator Slammed For Criticizing Chinese Hit Anime Super Cube

In his official X account, Kenichiro Aoki shares, “It’s a great animation, but I don’t feel drawn to it. I guess it’s because the direction isn’t that great. Even if it’s shown at the same tempo and with the same tension, it just flows by without time to absorb it. Also, please stop using the same layout, movements, and expressions as a certain super animator’s drawings.”

Aoki ends the tweet with “It’s a shame,” harshly criticizing the series. Considering the massive popularity of Super Cube, Aoki suffered quite a lot of backlash on social media. Not only was Aoki’s comment uncalled for, but fans’ criticism towards him is more severe than ever because the animator of Super Cube is a 19-year-old rising star in the industry. Fans didn’t pull back their punches when replying to Aoki.

iQIYI

@CorruptUh61248 says, “He’s 19 lmao this is such a harsh message for a guy that is easily one of the best upcoming talents? Of course, he’s gonna take inspiration when he’s young. He just hasn’t found his footing- this sounds like it’s coming from jealousy. And look… OPM S3 is around the corner.”

@d0nut2x replies, “People are entitled to their own opinions, but this is harsh asf I can’t lie.”

“Is it about Super Cube? Yes, it had issues with plot and characters, but when did being inspired by someone become a problem? I’m not sure about the translation, but you sound like a b*tthurt guy for nothing,” writes @noisy_sou.

Some even went as far as criticizing One-Punch Man Season 2 in return. Although the anime’s second season was pretty great, the fandom was immensely disappointed after the first season, which was created by Madhouse. J.C. Staff is also working on OPM Season 3, and the expectations are high considering the long wait. However, the difference in quality because of the change in studios is still being talked about, and this was a perfect opportunity for them to express their dissatisfaction.

H/T: @jumpaoki on X