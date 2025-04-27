2025’s Weirdest Comedy Anime Releases Strange New Promo

Kyoto Animation is gearing up to release its bonkers new anime, CITY THE ANIMATION, this July, and, to promote the series, the studio has released an equally weird promo. Despite a title suggesting a cute, slice-of-life drama, CITY THE ANIMATION takes that concept and smashes it over the head with eccentric weirdness and surreal comedy that catches you off guard at every turn. Fans of Nichijou know exactly what to expect from the new series. But, the new promo hasn’t done much to reveal what the series is actually about.

CITY THE ANIMATION is based on the manga, City, by Keiichi Arawi (Nichijou: My Ordinary Life). The manga began serialization in 2016, being published in Kodansha’s Morning seinen magazine. The series has been collected into 13 tankobon volumes so far. Will reading the manga clue you in on the story before the anime comes out? No. Will watching the show let you know what’s actually happening in the show? Definitaly not.

CITY THE ANIMATION Releases a New “God” Promo

If we haven’t made it clear enough, CITY THE ANIMATON is a surreal comedy. Keeping in line with the show’s tone, the marketting for CITY has been equally as weird. Last week saw Kyoto Animation release the “God Graffiti” poster, depicting a graffiti’d rat. This week the same rat has been turned into a video game character because… well, why not?

The new promo was released on CITY THE ANIMATION‘s official X (formerly Twitter) account. The bright and colorful poster emulates ’90s arcade games with the rat framed inside a TV screen. The anime’s title was also redesigned to replicate a classic arcade game logo. As cute as the poster is, the caption brought CITY THE ANIMATION back to its usual strangeness. “Games” are “fun!”” it began. “The “laughter,” “love” and “horror” of CITY are expressed in a world of “anything goes” games.” Check out the poster below…

CITY THE ANIMATION Releases This July

CITY THE ANIMATION releases on Crunchyroll this July, although an exact release date hasn’t been revealed. One of the hallmarks of Keiichi Arawi’s last anime, Nichijou, was the phenomenal animation quality that was almost too good for a slice-of-life comedy, which, in turn made it even funnier. CITY THE ANIMATION looks to be getting the same treatment at Kyoto Animation. Tachi Ishidate (Violet Evergarden) is directing the series, with Tamami Tokuyama (Sound! Euphonium) overseeing character designs and chief animation direction.

The official synopsis for CITY THE ANIMATION reads, “From Keiichi Arawi, the adored creator of Nichijou, this surreal-slapstick series revolves around a penniless college student, Midori Nagumo, who lives in an ordinary city filled with not-quite-ordinary people. And as this reckless girl runs about, she sets the city in motion.”

For those looking for a taster of what CITY THE ANIMATION will be about, Nichijou: My Ordinary Life is available to stream on Crunchyroll.