Lookism Creator Injured Amid Intense Work Schedule

When it comes to webtoons, there are few series that can compete with Lookism. The webcomic is one of the most popular on Naver whether you're in South Korea or the United States. Creator Park Tae-jun has overseen the hit since day one, so no one knows Lookism better than him. But now, it seems their time spent on the series has left them injured.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Park informed fans about his injury. It turns out the artist is suffering from a ruptured shoulder and is undergoing treatment. At this time, there is no word on whether this injury will prompt any webtoon delays, but fans should be aware of the situation.

After all, Park has endured a tough work schedule since bringing Lookism to life. In recent chats, the creator has said he's not taken a break from work in nearly a decade. The artist has kept a steady pace to entertain fans with his weekly chapters. Once Lookism went live, its popularity became overwhelming, and now Park has several other comics under his belt.

Obviously, fans are sending Park their best wishes as he continues to treat his shoulder. Any injury is hard to handle when you've got deadlines overhead, so we hope the artist is taking care of himself. Sadly, Park is not the only creator working on webcomics to suffer something while on the job. Earlier this year, an occupational agency in South Korea reported webcomic creators were 4x as likely to be depressed than their peers, and this most certainly takes a toll on one's health.

If you are not familiar with Lookism, you should know the series is ongoing as new chapters drop each Sunday. The series began in November 2014, and it has since been adapted into an anime and live-action Chinese drama. So for more information on the hit series, you can read Lookism's official synopsis below:

"Daniel is an unattractive loner who wakes up in a different body. Now tall, handsome, and cooler than ever in his new form, Daniel aims to achieve everything he couldn't before. How far will he go to keep his body... and his secrets?"

What do you think about this update on Lookism's creator? Did you realize comic creators had such intense schedules?