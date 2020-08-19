Anime Fans Rank the Series with the Most Surprising Premiere

When you first tune into a TV show, your first impression means a lot. The premiere of something can make or break your chances to tune in for a second episode. Of course, this same idea applies to anime, and some shows failed to impress fans when they went live. But for others, their first episodes are, totally unforgettable.

Over in Japan, a recent poll was taken by Goo Ranking about anime and its most surprising premieres. As you can imagine, the poll brought in a lot of responses as fans shared their thoughts on some of anime's best premieres. You can find the top ten shows ranked in the slides below... but be prepared! The results might leave you surprised!

Have you checked out the list? Well, if you have, then you know what the top ten picks were. Pop Team Epic took everyone by surprise with its irreverent humor upon its debut, but in the best way possible. Here at ComicBook.com, we were stunned after the first episode of SCHOOL-LIVE went up; The show appears to be a normal fluffy high school drama, but a surprise zombie infestation turns that right around!

Of course, the number one spot belongs to Attack on Titan. The first episode begins easily enough, so no one was ready for its all-out massacre at the end. Well, that is except for manga readers. The brutal death of Eren's mother still haunts fans today, so we cannot disagree with this poll's ultimate pick.

HT - Crunchyroll