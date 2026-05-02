Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Leaves Its Cliffhanger Ending Unresolved

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, reached its conclusion after the conflict between the humans and the Simurians ended. The series began serialization in September 2025 and was announced to run for six months. The manga stuck to its original schedule despite its popularity and concluded the story in March 2026. Thanks to the efforts of Maru and Yuji Itadori, both sides are now preparing for a peaceful coexistence despite things going downhill for them after Yakumaru fatally shot Cross. The fight between Dabura and Yuka concludes without a victor since Maru interfered during his Harmony Ritual. Knowing Dabura had the upper hand in the battle, Maru had no other option but to send Dabura back to Simuria in order to save Yuka’s life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Upon reaching there, Dabura kills the Deskunte leader and becomes the tribe leader. The only thing he does after taking charge is to make a proper grave for Dura and enshrine him as a hero before resigning from his duties. He didn’t want to lead the tribe since he was uninterested in politics. However, as the final Chapter 25 reaches its end, the series hints at the character’s return but never answers anything about the cliffhanger.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Ends With Hinting At Dabura’s Return

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The final volume was released on May 1st, 2026, in Japan, wrapping up the exciting sequel manga. While the volume has yet to make its international debut, @Go_Jover on X, a popular JJK account known for sharing all kinds of information related to the series, shared the illustrations and extra panels. The account also confirms that there was no mention of Dabura’s return, and the identity of the character who arrived in the finale is left for fans’ assumption. While it’s almost certain that Dabura returned for Kyoko, an official confirmation was necessary to resolve the pair’s ending. Fans also didn’t get to see their highly anticipated reunion, which is all the more disappointing considering how they were the most popular ship in the sequel story.

Chapter 11 introduces Kyoko Tomoe, the nutritionist at Jujutsu High, working to serve meals at the ongoing conference between the Simurians and sorcerers. Dabura, the leader of the Simurians, was also in attendance and wished to learn of a way to save his sister from the Deskunte chief. He crossed paths with Kyoko on that day, and the woman’s eyes were glued to him. While Dabura tried his best to maintain a poker face, he stumbled over nothing, indicating he lost his composure after meeting her.

Even Kyoko couldn’t hide her feelings for him, but the two never managed to get together after negotiations fell apart, and both sides became enemies of one another. In the final chapter, knowing that Dabura has returned to his homeland, Kyoko expresses her regret over her failed love life. However, the story ends as the girls are shocked to see someone’s arrival. The manga ends on a cliffhanger despite the answer being obvious, which is probably why the creators didn’t clarify the finale.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!