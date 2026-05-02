3 Years Ago, Jujutsu Kaisen Featured Its Most Iconic Momemt Ever

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Satoru Gojo plays a huge role in making Jujutsu Kaisen popular across the globe, especially after the anime debut. Fans loved the carefree sensei who is just as powerful as he is attractive. However, he hides an unbearable pain and burden beneath his cheerful facade. In the Shibuya Incident Arc, Gojo was tricked by the enemy and got sealed inside the Prison Realm. He wouldn’t have been so careless if he weren’t tired or if the enemy weren’t using the corpse of his deceased best friend. Regardless of the reason, the villain accomplished his goal and plunged the Jujutsu world into chaos since the strongest sorcerer of the modern era wasn’t there to stop him. Fans waited years for Gojo to return, but the story continued without him through the entire Culling Game, the longest arc in the series.

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In Chapter 221, which was released on April 23rd, 2023, the character made his highly anticipated return, and it remains one of the most exciting chapters in the story so far. Not only that, but Ryomen Sukuna challenged Gojo to a duel right then and there, and the sorcerer assured his victory. Gojo’s phrase, “Nah, I’d win,” is one of his most memorable and iconic moments in the story so far. Although he didn’t manage to win against Ryomen Sukuna, his sacrifice paved a path for the other sorcerers to deal with the villain and bring peace to the world.

How Does Gojo Get Unsealed in The Jujutsu Kaisen Manga?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Although it took Gojo years to return to the manga, only twenty days passed in the story. He always believed his students would find a way to save him, and they did so in a short amount of time, despite facing one major threat after another. The easiest way to unseal him was using the special-grade cursed tool, the Inverted Spear of Heaven, which Toji Fushiguro wielded, and the Black Rope, a special weapon used by Miguel. Unfortunately, both objects were destroyed by Gojo, and the only option left was to use the back of the Prison Realm, which Master Tengen handed over to the sorcerers.

Even with the object, unsealing Gojo would’ve been impossible if not for Hana Kurusu’s technique, Jacob’s Ladder, which nullified the barrier around it. Kurusu is introduced during the Culling Game, and she managed to coexist with Angel, an ancient sorcerer who incarnated in her body. Additionally, Kenjaku hid the Prison Realm containing Gojo deep in the Japan Trench, around 8,000 meters below sea level, with a cursed spirit to guard it. He wanted the extreme depth and pressure to kill Gojo if he ever managed to free himself.

However, when the barrier’s back gate was accessed by the sorcerers, Gojo was released from the Prison Realm and came to the surface with ease. Kenjaku sorely underestimated the sorcerer and was afraid he would meet his end. Just when Gojo was about to deal with Kenjaku, Sukuna interfered and challenged him to a duel. The battle of the strongest was declared in Chapter 221, and it’s the most epic Shonen fight of the 2020s so far.

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