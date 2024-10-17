One of Anime’s Best New Romances Is Eyeing Its First Movie

When it comes to anime, few things are sweeter than romance. Even the most clumsy heroes like Goku have found love over the years, and that doesn’t even account for actual romance series. From Kamisama Kiss to My Dress-Up Darling, there are tons of clever romance anime on the market, and one of them is eyeing its first feature film.

And which anime will be on the receiving end of this order? It is none other than My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. The hit adaptation has one season to its name, and a new website domain suggests the anime has a movie in the works.

MY LOVE STORY WITH YAMADA-KUN IS A ROM-COM HIT

Over in Japan, sleuths noticed a new website domain had been registered, and it directly tied to My Love With Yamada-kun. The domain is ‘yamada999-movie’, so the name is pretty telling. At this point, the domain is not live, but it has been registered in Japan. So if history tells us anything, the powers at be are working on an official announcement behind the scenes.

After all, this kind of domain leak is hardly rare. A score of anime projects have been leaked through website registrations including One Piece and Dragon Ball. Any Internet detective in Japan can sort through approved domains as that information is made public. And during a recent check, My Love Story With Yamada-kun popped up.

As for what this movie will entail, well – the anime’s first season has set up a cute feature. My Love Story with Yamada-kun went live in April 2023, and Madhouse earned high praise for the rom-com. We followed college student Akane Kinoshita as she found herself locked in orbit with Akito Yamada, a quiet pro gamer on the cusp of high school graduation. The two find companionship in one another as they navigate online gaming and adolescence. And by the end of season one, My Love Story With Yamada-kun seals the couple with a cute confession.

ANIME AND ITS RECENT ROMANCE RENAISSANCE

With a movie in the works, My Love Story With Yamada-kun proves just how potent romance is in anime. The genre has been around for decades, but it has been in a lull for some years now. However, it seems that trend has been shifting since 2020. From the return of Kimi ni Todoke to the launch of My Dress-Up Darling, romance anime is on the rise. We even got a remake of Spice and Wolf, and the slice-of-life drama has become a contender for anime of the year.

With more people watching anime than ever, it is important to see romance on the rise. The best part of anime is its diversity, and while we love a good action series, not everyone wants to watch Naruto fight Sasuke. Shows like Komi Can’t Communicate give the fandom something extra to explore. So hopefully, My Love Story With Yamada-kun is taking its movie debut seriously.

If you are not caught up on My Love Story With Yamada-kun, the series is easy to find. Its anime is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu, so you can binge the rom-com in several places. And as for the manga, the series by Mashiro is ongoing. Media Factory oversees the publication of My Love Story With Yamada-kun, and you can find its English edition digitally or in print.

What do you make of this latest movie rumor? Which romance anime are you obsessing over lately?


