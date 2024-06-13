My Love Story with Yamada-kun at LV999 Enters Indefinite Hiatus

These days, it seems like romance is having a renaissance in anime, and few shows highlight the trend like My Love Story with Yamada-kun at LV999. The hit series has amassed an army of fans across its manga and anime. But today, reports have confirmed My Love Story with Yamada-kun at LV999 has put its manga on indefinite hiatus.

The information comes straight from Gamma, the manga website operated by Comic Smart. My Love Story with Yamada-kun at LV999 has called the site home since its launch in 2019. At this time, we have no word on why the manga is going on an indefinite break, but creator Mashiro most certainly deserves a break.

If you are not familiar with My Love Story with Yamada-kun at LV999, this hiatus will give you the time to catch up. The rom-com made its debut five years ago, and Mangamo oversees its release in English stateside. For anime fans, they will know My Love Story with Yamada-kun at LV999 as a staple on Crunchyroll. Madhouse adapted the manga for screen back in April 2023 with a hit first season. At this point, no word has been given on a season two, but fans of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at LV999 would like nothing more than a renewal.

For those wanting to know more about My Love Story with Yamada-kun at LV999 before jumping in, we've got you covered. You can read the manga's official synopsis below for all the details:

"College student Akane has just been dumped by her boyfriend. Heartbroken, she decides to quit the online RPG they used to play together-but instead of deleting her account, she logs in and battles low-level enemies to relieve her stress and hurt feelings. There she meets Yamada, an elite pro gamer so reclusive that Akane can't decide if he's awkward or alluring. When Akane encounters her ex at a gaming convention, she makes the snap decision to pretend Yamada is her boyfriend, and soon the two of them are spending time together both in the game and in real life. The problem is, Yamada is only interested in the game. As Akane's feelings grow, will Yamada's focus shift?"

