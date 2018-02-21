Netflix Releases One Eye-Catching Anime Commercial

These days, Netflix is making it a goal to up their anime game. Not only did the site confirm a sizable portion of its annual budget was going into anime in 2018, but Netflix is now ready to advertise its otaku interests to the world.

After all, the site just reveal its latest commercial, and the Netflix spot is pretty dope.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, Netflix Japan released a new advert on Youtube. The commercial is dedicated to all of its anime projects, and Netflix found a super clever way to advertise its growing catalog.

The trailer starts off with various anime scenes, but the reel eventually zooms in on its anime characters’ eyes. Netflix shows a fluid collage of anime eyes to audiences and promotes its titles at the same time. After all, it is hard to mistake anime eyes for what they are, and each pair selected are easy for fans to pick out. Characters from Attack on Titan, Devilman Crybaby, and many more were highlighted in the new Netflix reel.

Over in Japan, Netflix took the commercial a step further for commuters. The company is hosting a promo campaign at Shinjuku Station with a high-tech billboard. The advert shows off 280 of anime eyes to promote all of Netflix’s catalog, and the company will surely gain some new fans with its eye-catching display.

Of course, Netflix has not been secretive about its desire to attract anime fans worldwide. Last year, the company confirmed its $8 billion budget for 2018 would oversee the release of 30 original anime projects. Titles like Devilman Crybaby have already received praise from the anime fandom, and Violet Evergarden has kept the hype going. Other titles like Saint Seiya will be getting their own original Netflix series this year.

What are your thoughts on Netflix and its move into anime? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!