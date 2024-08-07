Huge Anime Leak Targets Dandadan, Ranma 1/2, and More [UPDATE]

UPDATE: The leak has gone from bad to worse, unfortunately. Series like Terminator Zero have now had at least five episodes leaked while Dandadan totals six episodes with the leakers threatening to release twelve in total. Re:Zero season three episode one has also appeared online, making this leak one of the worst in anime history.

When it comes to anime, things like leaks aren’t surprising to see, but they don’t often spark cause for alarm. This week, however, that is not the case. Sadly, the industry has been hit by one of its biggest leaks in recent memory. A slew of episodes from series like Dandadan have hit the Internet, prompting fans across the globe to educate others on the true damage of leaks.

The ordeal began late on August 6 as piracy platforms such as BitTorrent began sourcing anime episodes from 4chan. The latter site was quickly inundated with users as a leaker revealed they had illegally secured a number of anime episodes. The leak began small with just opening and ending themes being released, but the situation has since snowballed with entire seasons now at risk.

As part of the leak, the upcoming Ranma 1/2 anime has had three of its episodes leaked. Dandadan has seen two full episodes hit torrent sites, and the leakers on 4chan suggest they have at least six episodes on hand. Other projects like Terminator Zero are now on watch as leakers suggest they have content to release. And when it comes to film, Mononoke has already begun appearing on torrent sites such as Nyaa.

It goes without saying, but this leak is one of the biggest in anime’s recent memory. It isn’t often you see full episodes hit the Internet ahead of time let alone several from multiple titles. No official word has been given on the leak, but fans have been quick to warn others about the ordeal. The leak may seem exciting, but this kind of illegal access is incredibly damaging to anime creators. Knowing about the situation is one thing but seeking out the leaks is another. When situations like this arise, future productions are put at risk, and the worst effects unfairly fall on those who helped make anime possible.

Over on social media, anime voice actor Stephanie Sheh (Sailor Moon, Bleach) commented on how horrific leaks are to the anime industry. “I know it’s tempting but please don’t watch the leaks. We all work so so hard to bring you these shows as fast & good as possible,” the actress shared.

“When there’s a leak all studios end up getting punished just in case it happens again. We’re often asked to jump thru expensive & inconvenient hoops.”

If you are eager to watch any of the shows impacted by the leak, please – wait for the official release. Show some love to the countless creators who worked tirelessly to bring your new favorite series to life. Dandadan will release in October alongside Ranma 1/2. Other projects like Terminator Zero will make their official debut on Netflix in late August.

