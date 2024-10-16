One Piece Is on Hiatus: Here’s How to Catch Up on the Anime

Believe it or not, One Piece is on hiatus. The series is no stranger to taking breaks, but we have not seen the anime take a hiatus as long as its current one. The hit anime will not drop any new episodes until April 2025, leaving fans unsure of what to do in its absence. For some fans, they are planning to rewatch the anime, and we’re here to help any newcomers tackle the long-running series.

After all, it isn’t every day you decide to start a TV show that has over 1,000 episodes to its name. One Piece dates back to October 1999, and it has been a constant presence in the shonen sphere. If you want to watch the anime for yourself, we’ve done the math to get you caught up by next spring, so brace yourself.

HOW TO WATCH ONE PIECE BEFORE THE ANIME RETURNS

If you want to check out all of the One Piece anime, you have 1,122 episodes to watch, and you have six months to do it. So let’s break that down. There are roughly 180 days to go before the series returns to the air, so you can catch up on One Piece by watching six episodes a day. Given the short runtime of One Piece episodes, you can watch six episodes of One Piece in about two hours if you are willing to bypass opening and ending credits.

For some netizens, it is nothing to dedicate two hours a day to watching One Piece, but that is not the case for everyone. Luckily, there are a few cheats you can abide by to catch up with One Piece faster. The first short cut comes with One Piece‘s recap movies, and the second comes courtesy of filler episodes.

If you want to brush past the East Blue saga, One Piece did release a recap film titled Episode of East Blue. The film, which is streaming on Crunchyroll, condenses the anime’s first saga into a feature film. This was also done for the anime’s second saga as One Piece: Episode of Skypiea covers the somewhat controversial saga. By watching these two movies, you can bypass 195 episodes in total.

Beyond that, One Piece does have some filler episodes you can bypass while catching up. The anime has a low percentage of filler content at just about 8% total. So while you are watching, feel free to skip the episodes below if you want to avoid any filler content:

54-60, 98-99, 102, 131-143, 196-206, 220-225, 279-283, 291-292, 303, 317-319, 326-336, 382-384, 406-407, 426-429, 457-458, 492, 542, 575-578, 590, 626-627, 747-750, 780-782, 895-896, 907, 1029-1030

And as for where you can watch One Piece? The anime is easier to find these days than ever before. The entire series is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu to start. Plus, other streaming services like Netflix, Pluto, and Freevee have access to select episodes of One Piece.

WHAT’S ON THE HORIZON FOR ONE PIECE?

It is hard to believe that One Piece is taking a break through April 2025, but even the best animators need a break. Toei Animation promises the anime will return better than ever next spring, and in the meantime, One Piece has some special gifts in store. For instance, this weekend will bring a special titled One Piece: Fan Latter to life, and it will adapt content from a fan-favorite novel.

Beyond this special, One Piece is also working on a special remaster. Toei Animation is giving a makeover to the Fishman Island arc featuring new animation and Dolby sound additions. At this time, no start date has been released for this remaster, but fans are eager to check out the project. And of course, Luffy will return to television with new episodes starting in April 2025.

What do you want to see from One Piece when the anime returns?


