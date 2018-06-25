Steam’s Summer Sale Has Some Seriously Good Anime Deals

Summer is here, and anime has never been more plentiful. With series like My Hero Academia on the rise, the medium is a go-to for fans worldwide, and Steam just made it easy for you to get in on the action. After all, Valve has launched its Summer Sale, and there’s tons of anime up for grabs.

As you can see here, Steam is going all-in on its anime offers this year. The special event will last between June 21 and July 5, so you can get your hands on a variety of anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, a whole slew of series are up to 51% off. Titles like King’s Game, Food Wars!, Recovery of an MMO Junkie, and The Ancient Magus’ Bride have had their prices slashes in half.

If you are looking to take some Crunchyroll titles home, then you won’t have to look hard to find a good deal. Black Clover and Kino’s Journey are are also taking part in the Steam Summer Sale, so you can sample those anime treats.

Of course, some big-name anime are enjoying the limited-time sale as well. Naruto: Shippuden‘s uncut episodes are on sale by the season, leaving each unit at less than $15 a pop. You can also buy an array of Naruto films thanks to Viz Media.

Already have Naruto on lock? Well, Death Note and Berserk are here to satisfy your anime appetite. You can get the whole series of Death Note for just over $40 or various Sailor Moon seasons for less than $30. Right now, Bleach is also selling its seasons for less than $14 a pick, and you can nab great deals on titles like One Punch Man, Inuyasha, and Hunter x Hunter as well.

Are you planning on picking up any of these anime titles? Which deals should Steam strive to make happen next summer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!