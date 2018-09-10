These Anime Production Notes Remind Artists Sex Sells

Anime has come quite a long ways since its niche days, and its reputation for top-tier series has grown as well. Still, there are those who only know anime because of its overt sexiness, and it seems the industry knows it.

Or, that is, at least one anime director knows traffic booms when protagonists are made all the more sexy.

As reported by Sora News, one director on Fate/Grand Order ensured he passed such sagely advice on to artist working on the show. After all, the Fate franchise has become one of Japan’s top titles, and Servant Summer Festival heated up audiences worldwide. In fact, a promo for the event was dropped showcasing its heroines in some skimpy costumes, and director Shun Enokido made sure the outfits were all filled out proportionately.

Taking to Twitter, the action director shared his production notes on the Fate commercial with fans. Enokido, who worked recently on the Fate/Apocrypha anime, released his notes on a few shots but Jeanne d’Arc stole the show. As you can see above, her panel has plenty of notes, but a rather large comment is placed before her chest. If you translate the Japanese note, you get a blunt comment that reads, “The boobs are important.”

The production materials do not specify who wrote the note, but Jeanne wasn’t the only one needed to look sexy. A note was also made about Gilgamesh, and he got a vague comment to spice things up. The note asks for “sexiness please”, and fans would agree that the 15-second commercial delivered on the steamy directive.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.

If you’re curious for more of the Fate series, Fate/Stay night, Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero, Fate/Extra: Last Encore and Fate/Apocrypha are currently available to stream on various streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.

Are you surprised by these behind-the-scenes comments?