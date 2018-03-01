Fans Want an Anime Remake of ‘Space Jam’ with Michael B. Jordan

A film like Space Jam does not come around very often. The cult classic may not have impressed critics, but the genre-busting film remains popular more than a twenty years after its debut. The whacky film is developing a sequel these days, but the Internet thinks it can one-up the second film.

All the movie needs is a bit of Michael B. Jordan and a whole lot of anime.

Recently, Marvel’s Black Panther put the eyes of the world on Jordan. The actor thrilled audiences in the film as he brought its baddie Erik Killmonger to life. The charismatic villain is being heralded as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best to-date, and anime fans pledged their allegiance to Jordan after he reaffirmed his love of anime.

remake space jam but instead of michael jordan it’s michael b. jordan and instead of looney tunes it’s anime — the clown that never spoke, just screamed a lot (@brentraptor) February 25, 2018

Taking to Twitter, the actor confirmed he was still a big otaku at heart. Jordan said guys like Goku and Naruto are his favorites, and one tweet got social media begging for an anime remake of Space Jam.

The user @brentraptor got fans buzzing when he proposed the remake. The netizen said Jordan could take over the role which Michael Jordan played years ago. The actor’s love of anime would give the franchise a perfect excuse to go full weeb, and the fans decided the Space Jam pitch was just about perfect.

After all, the proposal does seem like it was fated to be. Michael B. Jordan and Michael Jordan have the perfect name overlap to make the remake work. Sure, the Looney Tunes are iconic, but heroes like Son Goku and Monkey D. Luffy would be hilarious on the court. Jordan could team up with shonen’s biggest heroes and take on a team of actual sports anime stars like Tetsuya Kuroko, so Hollywood better jump on this pitch before its fervor dies out. Just check out the Internet’s response in the slides below to see what kind of gold mine the industry is setting on with the idea!

Do you support this anime-centric remake? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

