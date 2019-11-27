Need an Anime Tattoo? A New Shop in Texas Specializes in Them!

It is hard to pass up a good tattoo. From the dawn of time, it seems like people have inked their skin to celebrate something important. Whether it is religion or family, nothing is off limits when it comes to tattooing, and that goes for pop culture. You can get ink of just about anything, but it can be hard to find someone who will do your favorite anime justice.

That is, until now. Over on Twitter, a popular tattoo artist announced just recently they got a store in Dallas to open their first anime tattoo shop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to social media, inkbypnut went viral after sharing a surprise post. The tattoo artist confirmed they sold a lot of their anime goodies to start their first anime tattoo shop.

Hey twitter sold all my anime shit to buy my first anime tattoo shop… I’m located in down town Dallas Texas .. opening day is dec 7Th I hope this goes viral so I can start my anime collect over ! pic.twitter.com/FZ43A6K2ca — 🥜🚫E🅰️ (@inkbypnut) November 26, 2019

“I’m located in down town Dallas Texas .. opening day is dec 7Th I hope this goes viral so I can start my anime collect over,” the artist said.

As you can see below, the tattoo artist has a good bit of work under their belt. Their Instagram is filled with colorful pieces inked everywhere from the leg to arm and beyond. You can also find an array of shows in these photos with Dragon Ball, Tokyo Ghoul, and more getting a shout out.

This has definitely been my year! Glad to be opening Texas first all anime tattoo shop!!! Heres some of my work! pic.twitter.com/Xa9EdYwXAh — 🥜🚫E🅰️ (@inkbypnut) November 26, 2019

With tens of thousands of shares, fans can bet this anime tattoo shop will be busy from day one. It will open in a matter of days and appointments are currently being booked. So if you happen to be in Dallas for the holidays, you might want to call up 1 UP Tattoo Studios to see what they’ve got going on.

