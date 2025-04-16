Blue Eye Samurai Shares Major Season 2 Update

Blue Eye Samurai was one of the biggest surprises on Netflix in 2023, giving animation fans a heartfelt, bloody affair as a young warrior looked to exact revenge on those who had taken so much from her. Using intricate storytelling and amazing fight choreography, the series was renewed for a second season as its creators hope for far more in the future. While little is known when it comes to the story that will focus on Mizu’s big return, a major update regarding a new member of the cast has been revealed as it looks as though Blue Eye Samurai is only growing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a fresh update, actor Freddie Fox will reportedly join the cast of Blue Eye Samurai’s second season, playing the part of “Poet.” We don’t know whether Poet will be friend or foe to Mizu but Fox’s resume is a big one. In the past, Freddie Fox has had major roles in House of The Dragon, The Gentlemen, Slow Horses, and many other projects. When it comes to voice acting, Fox has leaned far further into the video game landscape than animation, previously having roles in Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Hints

Netflix

In a recent interview with outlet Collider, Executive Producer Jane Wu discussed how they are hopeful that season two will arrive at some point next year, should everything go off without a hitch, “We’re in panic mode right now because we still have a schedule and we still have a budget, and we’re trying to get all that to talk to each other. We’re in the beginnings of production and getting it started, and everything else is in the planning stages.”

We here at ComicBook.com were able to chat with creator Amber Noizumi and Michael Green about the next season of the show, with both confirming that Blue Eye Samurai’s comeback is on the way, “We’re working on it. We’re excited how it’s coming along. It’s going great. We have the best team you could ask for working, applying all their talent and experience into doing the impossible again. And more of the impossible, and celebrating what we got good at and trying some really new crazy things too.”

Blue Eye Samurai proved its worth not only with animation fans, but with the Emmys as well. Following the year of its release, the Netflix series took home the Emmy award for “Outstanding Animated Program.” What made this win all the more impressive was that the Netflix original was able to defeat the likes of The Simpsons, Scavengers Reign, Bob’s Burgers, and X-Men ’97.

Want to see what other surprises Netflix has in store for the future of Mizu? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Blue Eye Samurai and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Whats On Netflix