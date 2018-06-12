Fans Are Getting Real About Their Unpopular Anime Opinions

If you have never tip-toed into the world of anime, you will learn one thing when you first step into the fandom. The medium is a huge one with billions of followers, and its rich history is as complicated as you can imagine. And, if you want to fit in, then you need to know a single truth:

Everyone has an opinion, and yes — they are going to share it with you.

Thanks to social media, it is easier than ever to chat with your fellow fans about whatever tickles your fancy. If your binging One Piece, there is someone out there ready to cheer you on. For those diving into the world of sports anime, there are entire Reddit forums dedicated to your journey. Really, it isn’t hard to find someone out there to share your anime opinions with, but you do run the risk of being snubbed should your hot take be controversial.

So, it’s a good thing Twitter has this whole unpopular opinion thread going around.

If you have check out Twitter lately, you have likely seen netizens owning up to their unpopular opinions about this or that. The viral trend has invaded the social media sphere, giving fans the chance to vent their top frustrations with the fandoms they subscribe to. Now, anime fans are taking to Twitter to confess their anime hot takes, and you can find a sampling of the results below.

Just, make sure to keep an open mind, yeah?

Sydsnap

Shounen anime is always the same — Sydney@ AX 2K18 (@Sydsnap) June 5, 2018

Shonen may be a big genre, but there are definitely fans who cannot tell the difference between Naruto and Black Clover.

JorgeLzro

Black Clover is extremely underrated — Jorge Lazaro (@JorgeLzro) June 5, 2018

These days, Black Clover may be the fun thing to hate on, but does the wizard-centric series really deserve the roasting?

Alifluro

Dubbed anime and subbed anime are equally as good. Don’t @ me. — ?️‍? Alison ?️‍? (@Alifluro) June 5, 2018

There is a never-ending war between dub and sub lovers, but why can’t we all just get along?

meldreams18

The ending of Soul Eater did NOT ruin the entire show for me. I freaking love that anime, top 10. — Melanie Boligan (@meldreams18) June 5, 2018

Sure, Soul Eater may have strayed big time with its anime finale, but does a rushed ending negate the rest of the show?

Wakaii_Sedu

SAO wasn’t THAT bad — Wakaii Sedu from the donut shop????️‍? (@Wakaii_Sedu) June 5, 2018

Black Clover may be the fun thing to diss these days, but Sword Art Online experienced the ambush years ago. It has since escaped the spotlight… for now.

_YuutaTogashi_

A silent voice is better than Your Name pic.twitter.com/vmAjKelhbj — Yuuta Togashi (@_YuutaTogashi_) June 5, 2018

Not all hot takes have to be about TV series. Sometimes, the gloves come off when fans start thinking about Your Name and its massive reputation.

garrett_yohr

WE ? DON’T ? NEED ? FANSERVICE ? FOR ? AN ? ANIME ? TO ? BE ? GOOD ? — Garrett Yohr (Why are 50-character names a thing?) (@garrett_yohr) June 6, 2018

Are you over gratuitious cleavage and six-pack shots? You definitely aren’t the only one.

Pizza_Program

Digimon had the better anime than Pokemon. Black Butler was okay but it spawned fangirls. The same idea seems to be used over and over. SAO was nothing new and the dying in video games plot has been used before and I will never know why it was the one that became popular. — Erin Jayden (@Pizza_Program) June 6, 2018

If you really want to get nostalgic anime fans fuming, all you got to do is bring up the on-going Pokemon v Digimon debate. Works every time.

cherryblushed

u know what i’m just gonna say it unpopular opinion : anime is really fucking good but u’ve all stereotyped it into something weird when there’s actually better plots and characters than what’s on american tv today. ur all just weak. — krista (@cherryblushed) May 29, 2018

It’s amazing how influential a stereotype can be, isn’t it?

trainer_pat82

My unpopular opinion: anime peaked at Cowboy Bebop. — Trainer_Pat (@trainer_pat82) January 14, 2018

Was Cowboy Bebop the best anime will ever be? Well, that’s for you to decide.