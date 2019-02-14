Fans Pick Ideal Anime Wife, Husband For Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air, and it all has to do with a little holiday known as Valentine’s Day. This week, millions of lovers will cuddle up with their partners, and some may have a date night in to read manga. Now, many of those readers are owning up their ideal anime partner, but the results might not be what you expected.

Recently, BookLive polled fans about the manga couples and characters redefining relationship goals. The vote has completed, leaving fans to pour over the results, and Anime News Network has laid out the surprising turnout for fans.

Below, you can read up on the top ten ideal couples in manga as voted by fans:

Misae Nohara & Hiroshi Nohara (Crayon Shinchan)

Fune Isono & Namihei Isono (Sazae-san)

Sazae Fuguta & Masuo Fuguta (Sazae-san)

Mikuri Moriyama & Hiramasa Tsuzaki (The Full-Time Wife Escapist)

Bakabon’s mother & Bakabon’s father (Tensai Bakabon)

Kyoko Otonashi & Yusaku Godai (Maison Ikkoku)

Michiko & Densuke Hamasaki (Tsuri Baka Nisshi)

Bulma & Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Kaoru Kamiya & Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

Chichi & Goku (Dragon Ball)

Continuing, the poll went on to breakdown the results of the top votes for ideal husband and wife. As you can see below, Detective Conan came in strong with a pair of first place wins, and Boys Over Flowers followed up in second.

Ideal Husband:

Shinichi Kudo/Detective Conan (Detective Conan)

Tsukasa Dōmyōji (Boys Over Flowers)

Hiroshi Nohara (Crayon Shinchan)

Shinichi Chiaki (Nodame Cantabile)

Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

Ran Mōri (Detective Conan)

Tsukushi Makino (Boys Over Flowers)

Hinata Hyūga (Naruto)

Kaori Makimura (City Hunter)

Miyuki Nanase (Kindaichi Case Files)

According to fans, Detective Conan came in the top spot because of his intelligence and ability to understand kids. Tsukasa was picked out because of his deep pockets while Hiroshi was selected for his dependency.

As for the ideal wives, Ran came in first place because of his patience. Others like Hinata were praised for their demure personality, and her own strength as a ninja impressed voters along with her parenting of Boruto.

So, did your anime crush make the list? Which character would you want to snuggle up with this Valentine's Day?