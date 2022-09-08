Upcoming Aniplex Event May Bring Out Some Major Anime Announcements

Anime Conventions aren't just events for anime fans to gather and share their enthusiasm for the medium, but it also allows companies and franchises to reveal some major news that will take place within the anime world. Such is the case with the upcoming Aniplex Online Fest, which is promoting some major tidbits when it comes to the biggest anime franchises in the world today. Taking place on September 23rd, the festival won't just celebrate classic franchises but will reveal new anime series on the horizon.

The Aniplex Online Fest is a relatively new convention to the anime scene, first arriving in 2020 during the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Aniplex, for those who might not be in the know, is an anime production company that has been responsible for helping to produce some major heavy hitters within the medium since it first hit the scene in 1995. For anime fans seeking to hear the latest news at the event, viewers will have the opportunity to follow along online.

Twitter Outlet Anime TV News shared the news that the upcoming Aniplex Online Fest will reveal some new anime news regarding new titles, though the convention has been tight-lipped so far as to what new projects might be in the works for the medium that is continuing to grow in popularity around the world:

DETAIL: New Anime Titles will be announced in Aniplex Online Fest 2022 on September 23! pic.twitter.com/AfxnJHstaC — AnimeTV NEWS (@animetv_off) September 7, 2022

Some of the major anime franchises that will take part in the Aniplex Online Fest taking place later this month include:

Ayakashi Triangle

Engage Kiss

Solo Leveling

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Raven of the Inner Palace

Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence

My Dress-Up Darling

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

NieR:Automata

All Saints Street

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

UniteUp!

Lycoris Recoil

Rurouni Kenshin

Aniplex's Online Fest takes place a few days before October, which has been touted as one of the biggest months for anime in recent memory. Besides the arrival of the long-awaited anime adaptation for Chainsaw Man landing, the spooky month will also see the return of My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, To Your Eternity, Spy x Family, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Berserk to name a few.