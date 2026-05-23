7 Best Anime to Watch If You Love Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere

Fantasy lovers who read their way through Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere are likely to look for something to fill that void after — and there are number of anime that can help in that endeavor. Sanderson’s books, especially Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive, benefit from thorough world-building, detailed magic systems, and complex but lovable characters. They’re well paced and readable, and their action sequences jump right off the page.

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These strengths make Sanderson’s work ripe for adapting, but they also render them difficult to follow. There are other great fantasy novels that offer these attributes, but they rarely blend them together in quite the same way. It’s even harder to find a replacement for the Cosmere on TV, though the upcoming Mistborn movie and Stormlight Archive TV show are poised to change that. There are a number of anime that feature similar strengths and vibes to Sanderson’s books, however, making them ideal follow-ups.

7) Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga doesn’t have a magic system, but it introduces a ruthless world, characters with a great deal of depth, and lots of action. All these things are likely to appeal to fans of Sanderson’s work, especially Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive. The anime’s backdrop feels vivid and lived in, just like those in Sanderson’s books. Thorfinn is the highlight, however, as his inner turmoil — first driven by the need for revenge, then by guilt over what he’s done — showcases a complexity similar to that of Kaladin or Vin. Vinland Saga‘s exploration of war and the impact of violence is something else it has in common with The Stormlight Archive. The Viking anime is a must-watch for Sanderson fans, even if it’s not as fantastical as his Cosmere novels.

6) Naruto

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Those who enjoy following Mistborn‘s Vin as she goes from isolated orphan to one of the most powerful forces in her world will appreciate the story told in Naruto. The anime’s lead starts in a similar place, and he unknowingly has a great deal of power inside him. That’s where the similarities between Vin and Naruto end, but the anime is also as action-packed, political, and thorough with its power system as Sanderson’s books. Naruto‘s stakes evolve in similar ways to Sanderson’s, too. Its story starts with more immediate, smaller-scale threats before presenting its characters with mass destruction and legendary beings. Mistborn follows a similar trajectory, though Naruto proves a bit more hopeful by its end.

5) Attack on Titan

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Corruption and oppression are major themes of Sanderson’s novels, so Attack on Titan is a great recommendation for fans of his work. Although the anime leans a bit bleaker than Sanderson’s writings, it grapples with similar questions: must one become as bad as their enemy to defeat them, does the cycle of violence ever cease, and are the ends ultimately worth the means? In addition to the thematic overlap, Attack on Titan features mind-blowing twists that rival Sanderson’s, and its action is as thrilling as his. (If you’re a fan of the way Mistborn incorporates flying through the air into its fight scenes, you’ll love ODM gear.) The action and turns make Attack on Titan as addictive as Sanderson’s fantasy books; those looking for a gripping ride will find it in both.

4) One Piece

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Anyone searching for world-building on the same scale as Sanderson’s Cosmere — and another lengthy adventure to embark on — should pick up One Piece next. The world the anime takes place in is huge and impressively wrought, with all of its locations, characters, and powers receiving enough attention to fully immerse viewers over its 1,000+ episode run. One Piece‘s power system doesn’t have the detailed rules associated with Sanderson’s, but it works for the anime. And it doesn’t take away from the epic moments and action sequences, all of which will undoubtedly appeal to seasoned fantasy fans.

3) Demon Slayer

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The Cosmere’s action is stunning to imagine, and those looking for breathtaking fight sequences on-screen should check out Demon Slayer. There’s a reason the anime is a worldwide phenomenon, and much of that has to do with its top-tier visuals, which bring its action moments to life in thrilling fashion. Demon Slayer also boasts a strong emotional core, with heroes that viewers will come to love — and villains whose motivations and backgrounds are treated with care, even when their actions are unforgivable. The latter, in particular, gives Demon Slayer another thing in common with Sanderson’s work. The fantasy author does a good job of characterizing even the worst forces in his story, making us understand them as we root for their downfalls.

2) Hunter x Hunter

When it comes to great fantasy anime, you can’t do much better than Hunter x Hunter. Everything from the series’ extensive world-building to its character writing is exceptional. And like most of Sanderson’s Cosmere stories, it has a well-crafted power system at its center. Nen is one of anime’s best power systems, and it contributes to Hunter x Hunter’s strengths in the same ways Sanderson’s magic adds to his worlds. It challenges the characters, allows them to creatively overcome obstacles and enemies, and makes for some truly memorable confrontations. It has that in common with another anime, which will also prove satisfying for Sanderson fans: Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

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Of all the anime Brandon Sanderson fans should watch, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is probably the best recommendation. Sanderson’s books are known for their hard power systems, and the Alchemy in FMA: Brotherhood is one of anime’s best examples of that. It makes for strong world-building and incredible action sequences, both of which Sanderson readers will appreciate. On top of that, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood strikes a similar balance to the fantasy author when it comes to conveying dark themes and a steady undercurrent of hope. At its core, the anime is about good overcoming evil, a theme that also defines Sanderson’s storytelling. In both Sanderson’s books and FMA: Brotherhood, that win doesn’t come without major sacrifice. Both the Cosmere and the anime will leave you feeling emotional before you’re through them.

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