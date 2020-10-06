Anpanman to Share Sneak-Peek of U.S. Debut at NYCC

✖

Anpanman is one of the world's most famous heroes that fans in the States have never met. The character debuted in Japan decades ago and endures as one of the most popular heroes on children's television. Now, it seems the hero will be making a big debut in the United States, and fans can learn more about that premiere at New York Comic Con this month.

The anime got fans buzzing recently when NYCC 2020 confirmed its virtual schedule. It was there fans saw a panel dedicated to Anpanman that Tubi TV and TMS Entertainment set up. The event plans to speak with two of the anime's top creatives, so it will be a must-watch event for anime lovers.

The panel description promises to give fans a first-look at Anpanman well ahead of its debut on Tubi. The streaming site announced earlier this year it would begin streaming Anpanman for the first time in the U.S. A total of ten films will join the ad-supported service in both English and Spanish.

(Photo: TMS Entertainment)

"Through a deal with TMS Entertainment, making its English and Spanish language debut and available exclusively on Tubi," the site describes the anime. "Anpanman is so popular that the K-Pop band BTS wrote a song about him. The Anpanman franchise has generated over $60 billion in merchandising sales. Anpanman is a superhero whose head is an anpan, a popular Japanese pastry. He is a champion of justice and flies anywhere to help those in trouble."

Currently, there are over 20 movies under Anpanman's belt, and there are more to come. A new movie was slated to debut this year, but production delays due to COVID-19 forced the project to delay its premiere to summer 2021. So if you want to stay satiated until then, Tubi TV will have what you need shortly to get by.

Will you be checking out Anpanman following its stateside debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.