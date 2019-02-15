Did ‘One-Punch Man’ Inspire This Favorite ‘Apex Legends’ Fighter?

EA and Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends is the latest game in the battle royale craze to take over, and the early days of the game has seen many fans are beginning to pour over every little detail of it in an effort to understand it better. Because of this, fans are starting to see off-beat connections.

Anime fans in particular have noticed similarities between Apex Legends‘ Wraith character, and One-Punch Man‘s Speed-o’-Sound Sonic. You can see a comparison below.

As noted by Bracchium on Reddit, Apex Legends’ Wraith shares a default costume with Speed-o’-Sound Sonic. While this is most likely a coincidence, fans have noticed the similarities such as Wraith’s black suit with purple highlights, hair bun with bands hairstyle, and scarf. Their abilities aren’t too similar, but Wraith’s ninja like playstyle takes her into another world.

All Sonic has is his speed, without any of the invisibility gimmicks and the like. His weapon set is entirely different too, so the similarities are mainly visual here. Still this is just another hilarious connection fans have seen in Apex Legends alongside Moana’s Maui, and the “Roundhouse Hipster” in one of the victory animations. Apex Legends is now currently free-to-play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

As for One-Punch Man, Season 2 is currently on track for a premiere this April. One-Punch Man Season 2 will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota will contribute new character designs.

Viz Media has also licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day is inspired to become a hero. Gifted with extreme strength as a result of training every day, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero.

