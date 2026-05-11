5 Spring 2026 Hidden Gem Anime You Need to Watch Next (& Where to Find Them)

The Spring 2026 anime schedule has been packed with a ton of shows, and here are a few hidden gems that have gone under the radar so far. It’s been such a jam packed year for new anime releases that it can feel impossible to keep up with everything. Not only are there major franchises coming back for new episodes, but there are also a ton of new shows that are fighting for limited time and attention. And if you fall behind on watching, there’s a good chance that there are shows that slip through the cracks.

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The Spring 2026 schedule has been especially competitive as fans are still trying to catch up with everything interesting from the Winter 2026 slate. But with so many different shows fighting for your eyes, here is a list of hidden gems that have really come into their own as they cross the halfway point of the Spring months thus far. Read on for our picks of Spring 2026 hidden gems and where to find them.

5). My Ribdiculous Reincarnation

Courtesy of Qzil.la and S.o.K

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Antai’s My Ribdiculous Reincarnation is a fun new take on Isekai offerings. Rather than trying to have one unique spin on the idea, this show instead offers two different ones with each episode. With billions of souls competing to reincarnate in various realities, it’s meant that the coolest ones have millions of years long wait lines in order to get your turn.

Wanting to avoid all of that mess, one protagonist instead decides to reincarnate as random objects in order to curb that wait. Each new Isekai life is told by a different animation style and studio, and you really won’t see the end of them coming. It’s fun and light, and fits perfectly into your packed schedule.

4). Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun

Courtesy of Prime Video

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Ikka Matsuki’s Ninpon Sangoku is a much more serious work by comparison. Set in a future where Japan has suffered a nuclear apocalypse, famine and more, the country’s technology then reverts to a much older version of Japan. Separated into three different kingdoms, the anime is unfolding a massive war where strategies and plans are concocted with each episode. It’s the kind of drama that is really focused on building out its world and the political affairs of this new kind of post-apocalyptic tale, and has a lot of stunningly animated sequences to boot.

3). Akane-banashi

©Yuki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue / SHUEISHA, Akane-banashi Committee

Where to Watch: YouTube, Netflix

Shonen Jump has had a lot of great shows this year already, and the Spring is no different with Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue’s Akane-banashi. It flew under the radar a great deal due to its initial release on YouTube, and it’s also one of the tougher sells as it explores the Japanese traditional performance art, Rakugo. But the manga has been a hit with Shonen Jump fans for a reason.

The series has found a way to make Rakugo visually and narratively interesting in a way you wouldn’t expect, and boosts it even further with traditional Shonen Jump tropes like training arcs, rivals, tournaments and more. It’s even better brought to life with the anime’s full range of motion and voice acting, and it’s likely going to be your next obsession if given the proper chance.

2). Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku?!

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Norishiro-chan and Sakana Uozumi’s Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku?! is one of the many strong romantic comedy offerings this Spring, and continues the trend of having an extroverted girl reaching out to a nerdy, introverted boy. It does follow the usual tropes of these main “gals” hanging out with the titular “otaku,” and steadily finding common interests but has some good twists on the idea. Mainly in that it actually is forming a great central friendship among its characters.

Rather than have Seo (the otaku) crushing over one of his new friends, it’s the other way around as Amane and Ijichi are growing to like Seo the more they spend time with him. It also looks great, and has what is secretly the best opening theme of the Spring overall. Make sure to add this one to your rotation if you want a fun romantic comedy.

1). Kill Blue

©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, KILL BLUE Production Committee

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Prime Video

This is another Shonen Jump franchise that’s nowhere near as prominent as some of its compatriots. Tadatoshi Fujimaki’s Kill Blue is now starting its anime run after the manga came to an end, and it’s showing off what fans might have missed the first time around. Taking an assassin and turning him back into a kid, he now needs to live a new daily life in middle school.

It’s not long before he needs to connect with the daughter of a pharmaceutical conglomerate, and deals with other teenage assassins hoping to do the same. It’s been full of wacky fun so far, and also has a banger of an opening, so make sure to check this one out too.

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