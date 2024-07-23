Arcane Announces Epic Artbook Ahead of Season 2

Arcane is gearing up for its second season, and as you can imagine, the hype is high for its return. Netflix struck gold with the animated original as season one earned global praise. With a comeback on the horizon, Arcane is preparing a few goodies for fans, and it turns out Insight Editions has a special art book on the way.

Today, the imprint caught the attention of fans by announcing not one but three different art book bundles for Arcane. The Art and Making of Arcane is slated to go live by the end of this year. The product is slated to ship after December 31, so fans can expect it to his their shelves by early 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the bundles, the price starts at $60 USD. The simplest bundle comes with the book alone while the portfolio edition features extra artwork, a vinyl LP, and a portfolio filled with art. And for mega fans, they can pay up $550 USD for the artifact edition which comes with tons of goodies. The book-only edition is also available here on Amazon.

“This limited edition comes with a variant cover, slipcase, and two interior foldouts exclusive to the Artifact Edition, limited to only 1,000 copies. It includes two stunning, high-quality, ~9″-tall, hand-painted polyresin bookend statues of Vi and Jinx, two posters including one exclusive to the Artifact Edition, three blueprints, including one exclusive to the Artifact Edition,” the bundle’s description reads.

“In addition, it comes with an exclusive 8-page Progress Day booklet, all four beautifully designed Arcane tarot cards, Arcane vinyl album featuring 22 songs scored from Season 1 of Arcane in Artifact Edition-exclusive packaging, portfolio of six hand-picked art prints: including two prints exclusive to the Artifact Edition, signature card signed by Christian Linke, Alex Yee, Arnaud Delord, Bart Maunoury, Jerome Combe, and Pascal Charrue, and individually signed and numbered 1-1,000, and a Certificate of Authenticity.”

Currently, pre-orders for the The Art and Making of Arcane are live, so you can pick which tier suits your budget best. As for the series itself, Arcane season two is slated to premiere in November. You can find the first season of the Netflix original streaming now.

What do you think about this new Arcane tribute? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!