Arcane Season 2 Poster Released Ahead of Premiere

Arcane is now in the works on its second and final season, and the animated series has shared an intense new poster ahead of Season 2's premiere with Netflix. Arcane has been an instant success for fans as the Netflix animated series not only honored the original League of Legends video game franchise with its adaptation, but also impressed anime and animation fans alike with its story. Now as fans wait for the final chapter of the series coming later this Fall, the anticipation has gone through the roof with each new look at what to expect from the coming season.

Arcane Season 2 is one of the many now in the works projects that Netflix will be showing off at Geeked Week 2024 later this month, and with the full series making its premiere this November, it means that the promotional train is now going strong for the new episodes. Arcane has been steadily releasing mysterious new looks at the coming season as each character is ready for an intense new ride, and the newest look is no different as Vi is clearly under some kind of duress heading into what's coming. You can check out the newest poster for Arcane Season 2 below:

It’s too late to point the finger now.



What Is Arcane?

Originally created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee for production studio Fortiche, in partnership with League of Legends parent company Riot Games, Arcane Season 2 will be coming to Netflix some time this November. A concrete release date has yet to be announced for the new episodes as of the time of this publication, but there is plenty of time to catch up with the entire first season of the series in the meantime as it's now available for streaming with Netflix. Starring Ella Purnell as Jinx, Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, and many more, Arcane is teased as such:

"Based on champions and lore from the League of Legends universe, Arcane follows the story of two orphaned sisters, Vi and Powder, as they fight to make a name for themselves in the derelict, underground alleyways of Zaun. Dreaming of a day when they can experience some of the wealth and opulence of the city of Piltover just above them, Vi, Powder, and friends undertake a seemingly simple heist that, unbeknownst to them, will forever alter their destinies and the fate of both cities."