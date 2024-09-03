Arcane Season 2 Releases an Official Sneak-Peek: Watch

Arcane is paving the road to season two, and Netflix is ready for the long-awaited comeback. Following its debut in November 2021, Arcane has become one of the streamer’s top originals, and Studio Fortiche wasted no time in starting season two. Now, the show is slated to return in November, and we’ve been given an official sneak-peek at season two courtesy of Geeked Week.

As you can see below, the official trailer for Netflix’s latest Geeked Week is live, and it features a special peek at Arcane season two. The footage follows our stars in the wake of a bloody ambush in Arcane season one that has pit Vi and Jinx against one another. With the city under martial law, the public’s energy is buzzing in new ways, and Jinx has found herself a symbol for revolution while Vi comes to terms with her sister’s actions.

Of course, this new clip gives fans a taste of what Arcane season two will look like. Studio Fortiche has spent several years piecing together the show’s return, and all that effort is paying off. Arcane season one was a feast for the eyes, and its second season is poised to roll out a five-course meal for fans. Directors Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord pushed Arcane to the limit for season two, so fans can look forward to its epic visuals.

How to Watch Arcane

Now if you are not caught up with all things Arcane, the series is easy to find. The Netflix original is streaming now and features voice talent from Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, and more. Currently, Arcane is sorting through pre-orders of season one Blu-ray bundles thanks to GKIDS. So for those wanting more info on this League of Legends series, you can find the official synopsis of Arcane below:

“Based on champions and lore from the League of Legends universe, Arcane follows the story of two orphaned sisters, Vi and Powder, as they fight to make a name for themselves in the derelict, underground alleyways of Zaun. Dreaming of a day when they can experience some of the wealth and opulence of the city of Piltover just above them, Vi, Powder, and friends undertake a seemingly simple heist that, unbeknownst to them, will forever alter their destinies and the fate of both cities.”

