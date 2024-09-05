Arcane Season 2 Trailer Released

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following a very long wait after the first season of Netflix's League of Legends TV show Arcane, we've finally gotten our best look yet at Arcane Season 2 thanks to a new trailer released today ahead of its November release. The trailer previews a continuation of the war between the duo Caitlyn and Vi and the show's protagonist, Jinx, as the pair hunts down Jinx who's teased to be a symbol for the people of Zaun. The trailer also features cameos from several other League of Legends champions present in Season 1 as well as some teases for more that'll show up in Season 2 to confirm fan theories.

The Arcane Season 2 trailer can be seen below courtesy of Netflix, though unfortunately for those looking for specifics on when they'll be able to watch Season 2, we still don't have a release date just yet. What we do have, however, is even more images from the show highlighting some of the trailer's biggest moments including a tease for another champion long theorized to be in Season 2: Warwick.

For Arcane enjoyers who aren't as familiar with League of Legends itself, Warwick is a Lycan champion whose story in League has always been connected to Singed, a Zaunite character from Arcane Season 1 who shows up again in this Season 2 trailer. Shortly after Singed makes his appearance, we see claws grasping at the outside of an enclosure, claws that can belong to none other than Warwick. An image Netflix released to coincide with the trailer shows Warwick in greater detail with the large, chemical-laden injector on his back just as he's depicted in-game.

Heimerdinger, Ekko, and more make appearances throughout the trailer, though there are still plenty more champions between Piltover and Zaun like Renata Glasc and Urgot who could both make their TV debut in Season 2. This'll be the final season of Arcane, so fans of both those regions will hopefully get to see those champions and more come November.

(Photo: Vi and (presumably) Warwick in Arcane Season 2. )

As for when Arcane Season 2 might release and what else we can expect from it, League of Legends fans can look to Netflix's Geeked Week fan event scheduled for September 19th to learn more. Arcane will be featured there alongside other Netflix shows worth learning more about, by then, we'll hopefully have a release date.