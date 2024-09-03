New Arcane Season 2 Poster Released Ahead of Impending Trailer

Netflix is preparing to release its first full-length trailer for the second (and final) season of Arcane. Over the course of the past few months, Netflix has slowly been showing off more looks of Arcane Season 2. This has included a couple of teasers for the season alongside some sneak peek clips from select episodes. Now, with Arcane Season 2 drawing closer to its eventual launch, Netflix is beginning to ramp up its promotion even further.

Shared to social media today, Netflix unveiled a new poster for Season 2 of Arcane. This time around, Jinx is the focus of the poster and is seen hanging upside down. Outside of showing fans this new poster, Netflix also shared that the first “Official Trailer” for Arcane is set to drop this week on Wednesday, September 5th, at 8:00am ET/5:00am PT. This should be our best look so far at Season 2 of Arcane and will further set the stage for the story that will be told in this latest round of episodes.

You can get a look at the new poster for yourself right here:

https://x.com/arcaneshow/status/1830955255808352632

In all likelihood, this new trailer for Arcane should finally reveal when Season 2 is set to arrive on Netflix. Currently, the streaming giant has only broadly confirmed that Arcane will return at some point in November 2024. A more well-defined date within the month has yet to be given, though, which is a little bit unusual given that fall has essentially started. With Netflix’s Geeked Week set to transpire in September, there’s essentially no chance that we won’t get more news on Arcane’s official release date in the near future.

As mentioned, Season 2 of Arcane is set to bring about an end to the animated show, which is perhaps a bit surprising given its popularity. Instead, the creators of Arcane have already made clear that they intend to make more shows and films in the League of Legends universe that will focus on different characters. For now, it’s not known which LoL champions might take center stage in these future projects, but we’ll surely begin to learn more after Arcane has finished.