Arcane Studio to Reveal Brand-New Series at Annecy

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival is an event that often touts some big premieres. This year, the festival will feature the likes of The Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim, Creature Commandos, Look Back, and many other animated projects that fans are looking to dive into. The studio known as Fortiche is also planning to have a role at Annecy as the production house responsible for Netflix's Arcane has plans to reveal a new animated series that is surrounded by mystery.

Arcane is a fan-favorite animated series that presents a story focusing on Jinx and Vi, two characters that first got their start in the beloved video game, League of Legends. The series took the world by storm by incorporating some eye-popping animation with a compelling story that didn't pull any punches. Fortiche might be best known for Arcane, but it isn't the only project that the studio has done in the past. The production house created Rabbids Invasion, another project based on a video game, along with Marvel's Rocket & Groot.

(Photo: Netflix)

Fortiche's New Animated Endeavor

The upcoming Annecy event will take place on June 11th, wherein Fortiche will reflect on its fifteen years of work in the animation industry and reveal a new project in the works. Here's how the upcoming panel is described, "During its Studio Focus, Fortiche Production will reflect on 15 years of diverse collaborations, including the resounding success of Arcane and other productions developed in partnership with Riot Games. The purpose of this session is to share the studio's unique vision and creative trademark as well as explore its development prospects."

If you have yet to jump into the world of the animated series that documents the world of League of Legends, Arcane is currently available to stream on Netflix. Here's how the streaming service describes the fan-favorite animated series, "Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart. The delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun."

